Great Parks Board approves levy for November ballot

On July 22, the Great Parks Board of Park Commissioners approved a resolution to place an additional 0.95 mill levy on the Nov. 2 ballot. This levy would fund approximately 76% of the $101 million in critical infrastructure needs and approximately 56% of the $124 million in park improvements identified through the master plan process. This step forward is part of a multi-year vision that addresses the needs of Hamilton County residents, preserves greenspace, protects natural resources, resolves critical infrastructure issues, and improves parks and facilities.

Todd Palmeter

“Over the last four years, Great Parks has engaged in a robust process of developing a master plan for all parks,” says Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter. “The process engaged communities to better understand the needs of Hamilton County residents and how Great Parks of Hamilton County may meet them. The process has included public input sessions, online and in-person surveys, and community stakeholder meetings.”

Homeowners in Hamilton County will pay an additional $33.25 per year based on the market value of a $100,000 residential property. The levy’s term is 10 years, from 2022 through 2031. Great Parks has not asked the voters to approve a millage increase since 1988. Great Parks will also increase its private funding commitment through philanthropic partner Great Parks Forever. Private funding is critical in engaging key funders and community leaders in building awareness of conservation and support for priority park projects.

Great Parks manages 21 parks and nature preserves spanning 17,700 acres across Hamilton County. It is a political subdivision of the State of Ohio, governed by a Board of Park Commissioners. The five board members serve without compensation and are appointed by the Judge of Probate Court of Hamilton County.

www.greatparks.org