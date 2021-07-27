National Philanthropy Day 2021 announces awards

National Philanthropy Day, dedicated to recognizing the impact philanthropy and nonprofit organizations have on our community, announced its 2021 award winners, to be honored in a hybrid live/virtual celebration Nov. 18:

Philanthropist of the Year: Rosemary and Mark Schlachter

Rosemary and Mark Schlachter Volunteer of the Year: Debbie Brant

Debbie Brant Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Mitch Stone

Mitch Stone Outstanding Corporation or Foundation: The Legacy Foundations of Louis and Louise Nippert

The Legacy Foundations of Louis and Louise Nippert Lifetime Achievement in Fundraising: Suzy Dorward

Suzy Dorward Innovator of the Year Award: Champions of Change

(Top) Rosemary and Mark Schlachter, Debbie Brant, Mitch Stone, the late Louis and Louise Nippert, Suzy Dorward; (above) Champions of Change

This year’s judges received 34 nominations. The event will present the new 2021 Innovator of the Year Award, designed for an organization that has influenced the philanthropic community, but does not necessarily fit into the standard award categories.

This year’s NPD event, hosted by the Cincinnati chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals with the theme “Philanthropy Today, Brighter Tomorrow,” will showcase the many individuals and organizations involved in philanthropy in our region.

The celebration will include an in-person luncheon at Rhinegeist and a virtual streaming program 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 18. Honorary co-chairs are Jorge Perez, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, and Moira Weir, CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

www.afpcincinnati.org