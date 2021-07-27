Ohio Arts Council grants record $18.4 million to Ohio artists

The Ohio Arts Council board has approved a historic $18.4 million grant to support Ohio arts and cultural organization, students, educators and public arts programming. This grant will be the largest in the agency’s history and serve as an important step to fulfill their goal of funding arts programs in all 88 Ohio counties.

A total of 746 grants received approval at the July 21 meeting. Among the 117 grant recipients in Southwest Ohio were artists and arts organizations in Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Lawrence, Ross, Scioto and Warren Counties. The OAC is committed to providing statewide support of the arts is stronger than ever following their announcement of a $40 million operating budget for the 2022-23 year.

OAC Executive Director Donna Collins

“We are very grateful to Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and members of the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate for their continued support of public funding for the arts,” said Donna Collins, executive director of OAC. “This investment will fuel the spirit of innovative resilience that defines the Ohio arts and cultural sector.”



To learn more about the OAC and how to receive grants in the future click here.

Top area recipients:

Butler County

Fitton Center for Creative Arts: $44,596

Performing Arts Series/Miami University: $24,156

Oxford Community Arts Center: $18,788

Hamilton County

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra: $744,934

Cincinnati Museum Association (Museum Center): $291,051

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park: $242,777

Cincinnati Ballet Company, Inc.: $211,823

Cincinnati Opera Association: $176,800

Taft Museum of Art: $120,585

Contemporary Arts Center: $119,868

The Children’s Theatre: $106,034

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company: $96,414

Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati: $86,404

Art Opportunities, Inc. (ArtWorks): $85,742

Cincinnati Musical Festival Association (May Festival): $79,755

Warren County

Children’s Choir of Greater Cincinnati: $21,922