Cincinnati Boychoir enrolling for fall

The Cincinnati Boychoir is now enrolling for their fall, 2021 season. The in-person season begins Sept. 18 and features programs for all singing levels, including auditioned, non-auditioned and virtual groups. The program is available to boys in grades 3-12, from all across the Cincinnati region.

Choristers will have the opportunity to learn a variety of repertoire, music theory, and to receive diversified vocal instruction. The end of the fall season culminates with a unique showcase of the choristers work.

Artistic Director Jason Alexander Holmes

“After more than a year of being in a weird rhythm, that was necessary to meet the moment, our community is starting to return to something that feels normal,” said Artistic Director Jason Alexander Holmes. “Our season theme is RHYTHM and our programming brings awareness to what it means to get back into our rhythm, asks if are there societal rhythms that need to be changed, and explores musical rhythm from a diverse set of cultures.

Rehearsals for this year offer a flexible schedule. Holmes also announced that there will be new programs for this year including the Festival Choir and a virtual rehearsal option, in addition to local collaborations.

The Cincinnati Boychoir is considered one of the premier boychoirs in the United States. Its mission is to enhance and deepen every boy’s creative expression, community engagement and cultural appreciation through the vocal arts.

For more information about all Boychoir ensembles, including non-auditioned and virtual options, pricing, and financial assistance…



https://cincinnatiboychoir.org/ensembles or 513-396-7664