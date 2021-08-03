Film production continues in Cincinnati with ‘Monica’

Film production in Cincinnati continues this summer with “Monica”, directed by Andrea Pallaoro, and starring Emily Browning, Patricia Clarkson, Adrianna Barraza, and Trace Lysette.

Patricia Clarkson

“Monica” is about a woman who returns home to care for her dying mother. It focuses on the intimate details of a fractured family. The story explores universal themes of abandonment, aging, acceptance, and redemption.

Filming for the movie has already begun in several neighborhoods including East Walnut Hills, Hyde Park, Carthage and Newtown. Shooting for the movie has been going on for three weeks and will wrap up Aug. 5.

“On the heels of ‘Rebel Rebel’ and ‘Bones and All’ in Cincinnati this summer, Film Cincinnati is happy to welcome the cast and crew of ‘Monica’ to the area,” said Kristen Schlotman, executive director. “Our office has been busy the last few months keeping in contact with production crews like this one so we would be ready to shoot in Cincinnati as soon as it was safe.”

Film Cincinnati is a not-for-profit whose mission is to attract, promote and cultivate film, video and commercial production to the area because of the economic workforce benefit they have on the region.