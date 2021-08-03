Taft Museum breaks ground on bicentennial renovation project

On July 30, the Taft Museum of Art launched its Love This House capital campaign, supporting its bicentennial renovation project to reserve, reconstruct and protect its 200-year-old historic home.

In her welcoming remarks, Taft President & CEO Deborah Emont Scott referred to the National Historic Landmark as the Taft’s “largest work of art.” Among the many intricasies of this project is the painstaking work of removing every exterior board and inserting insulation and a moisture barrier. The goal is to save as many original panels as possible. Throughout the project, a blue covering displaying a rendering of the Taft, will maintain the building’s facade. (See photos.)

Deborah Emont Scott, president & CEO of the Taft Museum of Art

In the meantime, visitors are still able to view some of the Taft’s most iconic works repurposed in an exhibit called “In a New Light,” displaying these well-known works in a new location and context within the museum.

Speakers for the kick-off:

Jill McGruder, Taft board chair elect and chair of the Love This House campaign

Gerry Greene, Taft board chair

John Barrett, Western & Southern CEO, Lytle Park neighbor and generous supporter

Ohio Senator Steve Wilson

Heidi Jark, managing director of the Fifth Third Foundation

Deborah Emont Scott, Jill McGruder, Heidi Jark, Gerry Greene, John Barrett and Sen. Steve Wilson

Project collaborators:

Construction management: HGC Construction

Design team: GBBN Architects

Historic preservation: Sullebarger & Associates

Mechanical and electrical: Heapy Engineering

Facades: THP Limited Inc

Security: Steve Keller & Associates

Civil engineering/landscaping: Kleingers

taftmuseum.org/Bicentennial