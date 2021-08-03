Taft Museum breaks ground on bicentennial renovation project

On July 30, the Taft Museum of Art launched its Love This House capital campaign, supporting its bicentennial renovation project to reserve, reconstruct and protect its 200-year-old historic home.
In her welcoming remarks, Taft President & CEO Deborah Emont Scott referred to the National Historic Landmark as the Taft’s “largest work of art.” Among the many intricasies of this project is the painstaking work of removing every exterior board and inserting insulation and a moisture barrier. The goal is to save as many original panels as possible. Throughout the project, a blue covering displaying a rendering of the Taft, will maintain the building’s facade. (See photos.)
In the meantime, visitors are still able to view some of the Taft’s most iconic works repurposed in an exhibit called “In a New Light,” displaying these well-known works in a new location and context within the museum.
Speakers for the kick-off:
- Jill McGruder, Taft board chair elect and chair of the Love This House campaign
- Gerry Greene, Taft board chair
- John Barrett, Western & Southern CEO, Lytle Park neighbor and generous supporter
- Ohio Senator Steve Wilson
- Heidi Jark, managing director of the Fifth Third Foundation
Project collaborators:
- Construction management: HGC Construction
- Design team: GBBN Architects
- Historic preservation: Sullebarger & Associates
- Mechanical and electrical: Heapy Engineering
- Facades: THP Limited Inc
- Security: Steve Keller & Associates
- Civil engineering/landscaping: Kleingers