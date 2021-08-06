Beloved musical to be performed outdoors Aug. 13-15 and 20-22

It’s an American classic featuring a meek floral assistant, a woman he loves … and a giant, fast-talking – and singing – plant. Get ready to experience the musical magic of “LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS.”

A show that has delighted audiences for more than 30 years, “Little Shop of Horrors” kicks off The Carnegie’s 2021-22 theatre season with two weekends of rousing outdoor performances at Covington Plaza Outdoor Amphitheater (144 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011). The show tells the tale of Seymour, a down-on-his-luck floral assistant who lives on Skid Row and spends his days pining for his co-worker (and the love of his life), Audrey.

Once Seymour meets a plant that can talk, he suddenly sees his fortune change as his new companion (whom he promptly names “Audrey II”) promises wealth, fame and his dream girl can all be his. There’s just one problem: In exchange for his dreams, he must be willing to submit to Audrey II’s nightmarish dreams of world domination.

Featuring a beloved score in a Motown style, you’ll be hopping and bopping to hits like “Suddenly Seymour,” “Skid Row,” and “Somewhere That’s Green.” Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s “The LIttle Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin”) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

“The magic of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ crosses generations, stage and film. Given the setting of the beautiful new amphitheater at Covington Plaza, it’s a perfect production to bring to life this summer,” said Theatre Director Maggie Perrino. “From the classic Motown flavor of the music to the inherent entertainment value of the dialogue and characters, this show’s name belies the fun and flair within that’s made it a classic.”

Showtimes:

Friday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug.20, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22, 6 p.m.

Shows will be performed at Covington Plaza’s amphitheater, located near Roebling Bridge spanning the riverfront from Madison to Greenup Street.

$32 for adults

$29 Carnegie members

$25 for students

Individual tickets and subscriptions can be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office, Tuesday–Friday, noon to 5 p.m., in person or by phone at 859-957-1940 or online at www.thecarnegie.com.

The Carnegie’s 2021-22 Theatre Series is presented by the Otto M. Budig Family Foundation.

Additional production support for”Little Shop of Horrors” comes from Johnson Investment Counsel.



Cast List

Seymour – Kyle Taylor

Audrey – Maddie Vaughn

Mr. Mushnik – Dan Cohen

Crystal – Sasha Spitz

Chiffon – Alloria Frayser

Ronnette – Christian Kidd

Orin – Ryaan Farhadi

Audrey II (Voice of the Plant) – Michael Lee Jr.

Featured Ensemble/Audrey II Puppeteer– Jamal Stone

Featured Ensemble – Jack Johnson

Featured Ensemble – Je’Shaun Jackson

Featured Ensemble – Cassidy Steele

Production Staff

Director/Choreographer – Maggie Perrino

Music Director – Steve Goers

Stage Manager – Carissa Gandenberger

Asst. Stage Manager – Shauna Nelson

Technical Director – Doug Stock

Costume Designer – Cat Schmeal-Swope

