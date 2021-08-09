Art Academy throws House Party for new community impact center

The Art Academy of Cincinnati is pleased to announce the unveiling of its new center for community impact, SITE 1212. The Art Academy is throwing a house party – Saturday, Aug. 28, noon to midnight – to celebrate this significant expansion of its campus.

Festivities will take place along the 1200 block of Jackson Street in Over-the-Rhine and inside the former site of BarrelHouse Brewing Co.

In 2005, the Art Academy transitioned from Mt. Adams to historic Over-the-Rhine, occupying the attached building to BarrelHouse Brewing Co. The company would change hands and become a microbrewery, closing its physical brewpub the same year.

The BarrelHouse sat vacant until 2019, when the Art Academy began renovation. While the vision for the space has shifted over time, the current plan is to become an open door for problem-solving in the city, leveraging the college’s academic programming and its unique place wthin the thriving arts district.

Thanks to the support of an ARP Performance and Event Grant from ArtsWave, the free twelve-hour celebration will include a headline performance by the Young Heirlooms and additional musical performances provided by Cincinnati Music Accelerator and Inhailer Radio.

Attendees and fans of the former BarrelHouse Brewing Co. will enjoy micro-crafted vanilla stout created by the original BarrelHouse brewmasters Rick Debar and Brian Sprance. In addition, the space will showcase the work of Jim Effler (BFA ‘78), original illustrator for BarrelHouse Brewing Co. bottled beer.

Additional activations at the event will be a burlesque show, a fashion show by Lindsey Whittle, and OTR mural tours provided by ArtWorks. The street will be lined with neighborhood vendors selling their wares alongside Art Academy students.

Food will be available from Taste of Belgium, Banging Burgers, and Hoff’s Pretzel Company.

Sneak peek

The public is invited to a sneak peek of the space on Final Friday – Aug. 27, 6-10 p.m. – for a preview event, including music by Wussy Duo and two art exhibits. “Never a Day Without Drawing,” celebrates the life and work of longtime Art Academy professor Constance McClure, and “House Party: Reunion” showcases the work of Art Academy alumni.

www.artacademy.edu/houseparty

This content provided by the Art Academy of Cincinnati.