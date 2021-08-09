Contemporary Arts Center gala urges us to ‘FastForward’ through 2021 and beyond

Saturday, August 28, 6 p.m. CAC

Each year, the Contemporary Arts Center gala brings together community thought leaders, artists, creatives, collectors, and patrons from throughout the Midwest for an evening celebration. This year’s theme, “FastForward,” urges guests to embrace 2021 as a time to be forward-looking and future-facing, moving onward with optimism.

Marcus Margerum is interim director of the CAC.

The CAC’s most significant annual fundraiser raises community support via two major components. First, there is an online art auction that takes place over two weeks, Aug. 16-30, via global auction partner, artsy.net.

At the corresponding gala celebration, guests will enjoy an in-person viewing of the auction’s featured artworks on the gallery walls with the chance to bid on individual works, along with performances and entertainment, complimentary food and drink, and mixing with other guests. Follow the event on Instagram @fastforwardgala.

Tickets begin at $150 per person . Attire is semi-formal, and futurism is encouraged.

Founded in 1939 as the Modern Art Society, the Contemporary Arts Center is a catalyst for dialogue and discovery, driven by the art, artists and ideas of our time.

cincycac.org