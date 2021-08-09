Metropolitan Club announces 2021 Roebling Society Class

In 2018 Northern Kentucky’s Metropolitan Club established the Roebling Society to connect the next generation of business and community leaders in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. The group unites individuals from various backgrounds, industries and professions to ensure a diverse mix of voices and talents.

Roebling Society members benefit from an established culture of support and success. They will have the opportunity to network, make positive impacts on the region, expand the club’s mission and create life-long connections.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming so many talented and diverse leaders to the Metropolitan Club,” said Nancy Grayson, chair of the board of governors for the Metropolitan Club. “We look forward to them adding to the new energy and excitement the Club is experiencing, as well as their individual contributions to improving our region.”

The 2021 Roebling Society Class:

Nicole Armstrong , founder & CEO, Queen City Certified

, founder & CEO, Queen City Certified Bridget Behrmann , community executive – Virtual YMCA, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati

, community executive – Virtual YMCA, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati Tami Blevins , postsecondary transition coordinator, GEAR UP Kentucky

, postsecondary transition coordinator, GEAR UP Kentucky Anthony Bradford , principle, A.M. Titan Group

, principle, A.M. Titan Group Kate Chard , Ph.D., CEO & founder, Terrace Metrics

, Ph.D., CEO & founder, Terrace Metrics Susan Claus , director of marketing, GMi Companies

, director of marketing, GMi Companies Mark Collier , CEO, Living Media

, CEO, Living Media Jennifer Danner , director of operations, Covington Business Council

, director of operations, Covington Business Council Jeanetta Darno , chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer, UC Health

, chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer, UC Health Zaria Davis , director & chief of staff to the legal office, Pretrial Justice Institute

, director & chief of staff to the legal office, Pretrial Justice Institute Stacy Fehrenbach , director of marketing, Mailender, Inc.

, director of marketing, Mailender, Inc. Ken Foisy , associate attorney, Taft/

, associate attorney, Taft/ Jodi Funke , co-owner, Willow Creek Developers & Builders

, co-owner, Willow Creek Developers & Builders Danielle Ivory , senior VP of operations, Ohio National Financial Services

, senior VP of operations, Ohio National Financial Services Megan Jackson , development director, Master Provisions

, development director, Master Provisions Nick Jackson , founder & CEO, NickJacksonSpeaks.com

, founder & CEO, NickJacksonSpeaks.com Tom Jaracz , junior partner, Premier Planning Group

, junior partner, Premier Planning Group Kevin Johnson , vice president of sales-Cincinnati, APG Office Furnishings

, vice president of sales-Cincinnati, APG Office Furnishings Amanda Johnson , associate attorney, Taft/

, associate attorney, Taft/ Meg Koehl

Sarah Grace Mohr , chief operating officer, Mackey

, chief operating officer, Mackey Sasha Naiman , deputy director/attorney, Ohio Justice & Policy Center

, deputy director/attorney, Ohio Justice & Policy Center Christopher Owens , risk advisor, Taylor Oswald

, risk advisor, Taylor Oswald Adrienne Ruebusch , vice president of business development, Miller Valentine Group

, vice president of business development, Miller Valentine Group Tiffany Porter Shabazz , officer of advancement & strategic partnerships, The Christ College of Nursing & Health Sciences

, officer of advancement & strategic partnerships, The Christ College of Nursing & Health Sciences Jennifer Sheffel , treasury manager, Peter Cremer North America

, treasury manager, Peter Cremer North America Kat Steiner , chief giving officer, Meals On Wheels of Southwestern Ohio & Northern Kentucky

, chief giving officer, Meals On Wheels of Southwestern Ohio & Northern Kentucky Allison Sternad ; director of marketing & sustainability, Melink Corporation

; director of marketing & sustainability, Melink Corporation Austin Stevenson , associate attorney, Strauss & Troy

, associate attorney, Strauss & Troy Siobhan Taylor , president & CEO, DePaul Christo Rey High School

, president & CEO, DePaul Christo Rey High School Scott Taylor , senior VP, commercial real estate relationship manager, Huntington Bank

, senior VP, commercial real estate relationship manager, Huntington Bank Audrey Treasure , executive director, Workforce Innovation Center, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber

, executive director, Workforce Innovation Center, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Dr. Victoria Vogelgesang , educator, Chatfield College

, educator, Chatfield College Tammy Waldron , director, higher education, Christ College of Nursing

, director, higher education, Christ College of Nursing Will Weber , president & CEO, SouthBank Partners

, president & CEO, SouthBank Partners Nikki Williams, VP, community relations, Community Action Agency-Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky

The Metropolitan Club proudly supports local organizations and has contributed more than $1.6 million to several charitable organizations since the club’s founding in 1991. Learn more about the club here.