Museum Center to partner with Sweet Cheeks on diaper donations

The Cincinnati Museum Center will begin a partnership with Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank to collect diapers for families in need. The museum is establishing a collection site outside the Children’s Museum where guests can drop off donations.

Sweet Cheeks is the city’s only nonprofit diaper bank. They agency works to help remove the cost prohibitive factors behind diapers and give all babies the chance to grow up clean and healthy. Since 2015, Sweet Cheeks has donated 36.3 million clean diapers to the Greater Cincinnati area.

Megan Fischer

Elizabeth Pierce

“We are so excited to partner with Cincinnati Museum Center as a new drop-off location for diapers, we’re grateful to be neighbors with an organization that consistently demonstrates its care for the whole child – mentally, emotionally and physical,” said Megan Fischer, CEO & founder of Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank. “This donation bin is just one more way Cincinnati Museum Center is supporting families, and it will allow us to have an even larger reach in our community.”

CMC is helping Sweet Cheeks advance their mission by providing a drop off spot at one of the most-visited museums in the city. This partnership hopes to help even more families securely obtain this fundamental need.

“We are thrilled to support the life-changing work Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank is doing so that, together, we can serve our community’s educational, physical and emotional needs,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center. “Museums are an anchor in their communities, and we have a responsibility to use our platform and our resources to improve the lives and wellbeing of that community.”

Both Sweet Cheeks and CMC recognize the basic health need diapers provide as well as the importance of early childhood development and education

CMC offers reduced admission at $2 per person through its Museums For All program for those individuals receiving SNAP benefits. To receive the reduced admission pricing, guests can simply present their EBT or Medicaid card at the box office.

cincymuseum.org/museums-for-all