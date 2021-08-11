CCJO announces 2021-22 Big Band and Jazz@First seasons

The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra is back, live, and taking you on a journey through jazz. Opening night features a newly commissioned suite of music. Later performances include vocalist Mandy Gaines’s favorites, trumpet powerhouse Ingrid Jensen, a tribute to rock legends Steely Dan, and an homage to Chick Corea and McCoy Tyner. Each night, student jazz ensembles open at 7 p.m., and the CCJO will perform at 7:30 p.m.
Big Band Series
Thursdays, 7 p.m., The Redmoor, Mt. Lookout Square
- Oct. 21 | Reunited Celebration with Mandy Gaines
- Nov. 18 | CCJO Meets Steely Dan
- Dec. 9 | Jingle Jazz
- Feb. 17 | A Tribute to Genius: Phil DeGreg plays Chick Corea and McCoy Tyner
- March 17 | Cincinnati’s First Lady of Song: Mandy Gaines
- April 21 | Angel Song: Ingrid Jensen plays the Music of Kenny Wheeler
Jazz@First Series, chamber jazz
Sundays, 2 p.m. First Unitarian Church, 536 Linton St, Cincinnati, OH 45219
- Sept. 19 | An Afternoon in Brazil
- Oct. 24 | Time Out: Rick VanMatre Plays Brubeck
- Dec. 5 | Christmas Hymnprovisation with Robert Lomax
- Feb. 6 | Queen City Vintage Vibe: Sally + Joe Lukasik
- March 20 | Chick Corea’s Musical Revolution with Rusty Burge
- April 24 | A Time for Love: The Music of Johnny Mandel