Culture FIX: Aug. 11-17

Things are heating up, especially in the music biz. We suggest you take a look at all our listings and get to planning before cool stuff passes you by. In the meantime, here’s a near-term sampling…

Aug. 11, Wednesday

Washington Park, Summer Cinema | 7-11 p.m. DETAILS: This summer cinema series is slowly winding down; here is another chance to join in on the fun. “Stomp the Yard” is a PG-13 romantic drama about a street dancer who moves to Georgia for college after his brother tragically passes, where he joins a fraternity’s step dancing team competition, finds love and balances school as well. This is a free, outdoor event and will begin once it’s dark.

https://washingtonpark.org

Aug. 12, Thursday

Jan Boone: “Studio Mews,” 20 x 24 oil on canvas

The Barn, “Summer Colors!” | 5-7:30 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont, OH 45227. DETAILS: Check out this opening reception of an exhibit of paintings by Jan Boone that fall into three categories: Cincinnati landmarks, Ohio farm scenes and river paintings. This event runs through Aug. 27.

www.artatthebarn.org/events/492-summer-colors-jan-boone-solo-show

It’s Commonly Jazz | 6 p.m. Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park, Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: This vaunted series has returned, thankfully, to brighten our Thursdays with live, al fresco jazz beneath the trees. Young vibraphonist Josh Strange leads an ensemble featuring emerging trombonist Lexi Hamner.

www.itscommonlyjazz.com

Aug. 13, Friday

The Carnegie, “Little Shop of Horrors” | 144 Madison Ave, Covington KY 41011. DETAILS: The Carnegie kicks off its theater season with an outdoor show on the river at the Covington Plaza Amphitheater. This wonderfully strange musical is about Seymour, an unlucky floral assistant living on Skid Row and pining for the love of his coworker, Audrey. But his fortunes change when he meets a fast-talking plant who promises him wealth, fame, and the love of his dream girl. However, in exchange for his dreams coming true, Seymour must follow the plant down a murderous path to world domination. Playing for two weekends only, ticket prices and show times are listed online. Learn more…

www.thecarnegie.com/index.php

Contemporary Dance Theater, Area Choregraphers Festival | 8 p.m. Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center. DETAILS: Final performance for this venerable organization after four decades, at least under its current name; moving ahead, CDT merges with Mutual Dance Company. This showcase features the work of area choreographers, which – frankly – we need more of in this region. Check it out! Repeats Saturday, same time.

www.cdt-dance.org

B. Nicole Klassen, “Abundance,” oil on linen, 24″ x 36″, Framed: 31″ x 43″

Eisele Gallery, “Abundance” | 5-8 p.m. 6936 Madisonville Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. DETAILS: Enjoy cocktails and the art at the opening reception of this exhibition featuring California artist, B. Nicole Klassen. Klassen is a traditional still life and figure painter, using oil on different materials like canvas and linen. The exhibition will run through Aug. 28 and all paintings are available for purchase.

www.eiselefineart.com

Great Parks of Hamilton County, Float-In Movie | 9:30 p.m., Lake Isabella, 10201 Loveland Madeira Rd, Loveland, OH 45140. DETAILS: Rent a boat to enjoy this feature film from the lake. The movie is the cult classic, action-adventure “The Goonies,” about a group of young misfits who discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. Registration is required a day prior to this event. Boats are $40 and hold up to four individuals.

www.greatparks.org/calendar#

Aug. 14, Saturday

Cincinnati Nature Center, Nature In Focus | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford, OH 45150. DETAILS: This annual photography exhibition features select photos by local professional and emerging artists. Registration is not required, members are free and non-members pay daily admission.

https://calendar.cincynature.org/event/nature-in-focus-photography-exhibition-2/?instance_id=14950

Memorial Hall, “Pinocchio” | Noon and 2 p.m. 1225 Elm St. DETAILS: In this family theatrical production by Madcap Puppets, Geppetto’s beloved puppet goes on a thrilling quest to become a real boy. Pinocchio is lured into every prank and scheme imaginable as Madcap’s giant puppets and original songs are woven into this cherished classic tale. This is a free event, but tickets are required.

www.memorialhallotr.com

Memorial Hall, Robben Ford | 8 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: One of the most diversely talented guitarists of the past 50 years, Ford has excelled in rock, blues, jazz, and even spent two years backing the legendary Joni Mitchell, which he calls the formative years of his musical life.

www.memorialhallotr.com

Riverbend Music Center/PNC Pavilion, Counting Crows | 7 p.m. 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230. 513-232-6220. DETAILS: This tours promotes the release of Counting Crows’ first album in nearly seven years, “Butter Miracle Suite One.” The relatively intimate confines of PNC Pavilion offer you the chance to experience every nuance. A craft beer tasting begins 90 minutes prior on the Party Plaza on the west end of the property.

www.riverbend.org

Aug. 15, Sunday



Flutist Rebecca Andres and violinist Sujean Kim of the CCO

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Summermusik | 4 p.m. Moonlite Pavilion, Coney Island. 513-723-1102. DETAILS: This program of chamber music, “Her Voice,” spotlights contemporary works by women composers performed by the women of the CCO. Composers include CCM grad Jennifer Jolley and award-winning Reena Esmail, whose works straddle the worlds of Indian and Western classical music. Learn more…

https://ccocincinnati.org

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Classical Roots | 4 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: John Morris Russell, who helped establish this annual concert series in 2001, leads this 20th anniversary performance. The wide-ranging program extends from Black classical composers, such as R. Nathaniel Dett, George Walker and Florence Price (featuring pianist Michelle Cann), to blues, R&B and gospel, with the Classical Roots Community Mass Choir.

www.cincinnatisymphony.org