Ensemble Theatre returns with five-show season

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, reopens its doors this fall for a five-show 2021-2022 Season. The opening show will reprise ETC’s production of the 2018 Obie Award-winning play “Pipeline,” by Dominique Morisseau, suspended after one performance by the pandemic in March 2020.

“Diverse, inclusive, and fascinating. That’s how I would describe our 2021-2022 Season,” explains Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. “It’s about triumph over trauma, which we are all experiencing in one way or another. I chose stories that really, genuinely matter and celebrate the tenacity we’ve all had to show to reopen. The most import thing for us was to reopen with ‘Pipeline.’ The integrity of that show and the crucial need for that show today in our society demands itself on stage.”

D. Lynn Meyers

2021-2022 Season Presenting Sponsor is the Otto M. Budig Family Foundation.

About the Plays

Sept. 22-Oct. 16: “Pipeline“

This work by the acclaimed MacArthur “Genius” Grant playwright Dominique Morisseau (“Detroit ’67,” “Skeleton Crew”) tells the story of Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher committed to her students, but desperate to give her only son, Omari, opportunities he’ll never have. But when an explosive incident at his prestigious private school threatens to get him expelled, will all her efforts be lost?

Dec. 1-30: “Cinderella”

For the holidays, ETC revives one of its most treasured family-friendly holiday musicals, with book by Joseph McDonough and music and lyrics by David Kisor. This fun spin on the classic fairy tale demonstrates that being smart is true beauty.

Jan. 26-Feb. 26: “Queen”

In this new play by award-winning playwright Madhuri Shekar, Ph.D. candidates Sanam and Ariel have spent the better part of the last decade exhaustively researching vanishing bee populations across the globe. Just as these close friends are about to publish a career-defining paper, Sanam stumbles upon an error in their calculations, which could cause catastrophic damage to their reputations, careers, and friendship.

March 23-April 23: Double-bill

Two one-act productions play back-to-back: the newly commissioned world premiere of “I Shall Not Be Moved,” followed by the return of “Your Negro Tour Guide,” playing back-to-back , 2022. The former, a one-woman show authored by Cincinnati native and emerging young playwright Isaiah Reaves, recounts the story of Reave’s grandmother, nationally recognized Civil Rights pioneer Betty Daniels Rosemond and her trailblazing journey through the American South as one of the first Freedom Riders during the 1960s. The latter is an updated version of the one-woman show based on the CityBeat columns and National Public Radio commentaries by Kathy Y. Wilson.

May 18-June 18: “Tiny Beautiful Things“

Based on the acclaimed book by Cheryl Strayed (author of the best-selling “Wild”), this exploration of resilience follows the then-struggling writer as she took over the unpaid, anonymous position of an advice columnist named Sugar. At first unsure of herself, she finds a way to weave her own life experiences together to help those seeking guidance for obstacles large and small. Adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, the Academy Award-nominated writer and star of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

Subscriptions are on sale now. 4-Show Preview subscriptions are $145 (excludes holiday production); Regular and FlexPass subscriptions range from $223 to $245. ETC will continue its deeply discounted subscription options for students, with packages just $85 for Teen Scene subscribers and just $104 for Student subscriptions.

Single tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 23.

