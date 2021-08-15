Culture FIX: Aug. 18-24

Blah, blah, go away … make a decision, Mother Nature. Whether She’s paying attention or not, all you have to do is read below to make up your mind what to do in the days ahead.

Aug. 18, Wednesday

Dayton Contemporary Dance Ensemble

Cincinnati Parks, “Taking It to the Streets” | 7 p.m. P&G Pavilion, Sawyer Point. DETAILS: The renowned Dayton Contemporary Dance Company takes to the P&G stage and will be joined by local hip-hop company Elementz, intermingling their worlds in a unique program of modern-day movement.

www.facebook.com/events/562843584747207/?ref=newsfeed

Aug. 19, Thursday

Cincinnati Museum Center, “Asteroid Hunters” | OMNIMAX/Union Terminal. 513-287-7000. DETAILS: A new film at the OMNIMAX is always newsworthy, and this one is literally out of this world. (Get it?) We’ve only known about asteroids for a couple hundred years, but now there is an iniative to protect Earth from a potentially devastating blow. See what’s behind this ongoing effort.

cincymuseum.org/omnimax

It’s Commonly Jazz, We Create Jazz | 6-8 p.m. Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park. DETAILS: This all-women ensemble continues to break ground in Cincinnati, here putting their own twist on the al fresco summer jazz tradition in Eden Park,

www.itscommonlyjazz.com

Aug. 20, Friday

“Here and Now” by April Sunami, mixed media (oil, acrylic, beads, and paper)

ArtWorks, “The Way We See Ourselves: Telling Stories Through Self Portraits” | 4-7 p.m. V2 Gallery, 901 E. McMillan St., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513-333-0388. DETAILS: In this exhibition at ArtWorks new gallery in its new home in Walnut Hills, young artists were encouraged to find ways to connect their own stories and experiences to create a self-portrait that captures not only their physical likeness but some part of their inner lives. Runs through Oct. 16.

artworkscincinnati.org

Violinist Caroline Goulding

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, “Women in Musik” | 8 p.m. Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park.

DETAILS: Marking just over 100 years since the 19th Amendment gave women a voice at the ballot box, the CCO will look at the voice women have in classical repertoire, especially in the 21st century. Following signature orchestral pieces by standout, living women composers Jessie Montgomery, Reena Esmail and Gabriella Smith, Grammy-nominated violinist Caroline Goulding will close the Summermusik season with Mozart’s final violin concerto.

www.ccocincinnati.org

Sunset Players, “Pump Boys and Dinettes” | 8 p.m. Arts Center at Dunham. 1945 Dunham Way, Cincinnati, OH 45238. DETAILS: Community theater continues its resurgence with this comedic musical about Pump Boys who sell high octane on Highway 57 in Grand Ole Opry country and Dinettes who run the Double Cupp diner next door. The cast includes actors from the 2001 and 2020 productions. Show runs this weekend and next.

www.sunsetplayers.org

Jewel

The Wellness Experience | The Banks, Downtown. DETAILS: This third-annual two-day festival, produced by Kroger and co-founder/Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel., returns with live music, celebrity-led workouts and cooking demonstrations, mental wellness talks, beauty demonstrations, panel discussions, a food expo and family-friendly activities. Is it time to get healthy? Molson is lead sponsor. Continues Saturday.

thewellness-experience.com

Aug. 21, Saturday

Hollywood Drive-In, “Finding Nemo” | 9 p.m. 1538 Cedar Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224. DETAILS: The communal joy of a true family-friendly flick, plus you don’t need to leave your car (except for the concession stand, of course). Truly old school, in the best sense of the word.

hollywooddriveintheater.com

Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, Teal Power 5K Run & Walk | 8 a.m. Blue Ash Summit Park. DETAILS: Get your weekend warrior hat on and go move your body on behalf of ovarian cancer research. And yes, join in the raffle, shop the vendor booths, and cheer on those with the fastest times.

www.runsignup.com/tealpower5k

Wave Pool Gallery, Pool Party fundraiser | Noon-5 p.m. 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH. DETAILS: The afternoon artist-driven block party will feature music by Brooks Taylor, Jennifer Grantham and Brad Myers, Freedom Nicole Moore, BB Hutch, and intermediate parades by the Camp Washington Heavy Metals Marching Band. Also on the agenda are food and drinks, carnival games, and a silent auction of local goodies. This event serves as the primary funding source for Wave Pool’s yearly exhibitions and programming budgets.

https://bit.ly/3qrizyP

Aug. 22, Sunday

Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center, Artists’ Show | Noon-3 p.m. 620 Greenup St., Covington, KY 41011. 859-431-0020. DETAILS: Return of annual event that showcases skills of student artists. The lovely BH campus provides an ideal backdrop for viewing art while sampling bites and beverages.

bakerhunt.org

EquaSion, Annual Cincinnati Festival of Faiths | DETAILS: Serving as this year’s Festival co-chairs are Afreen Asif, Penny Pensak, Jaipal Singh and Bishop Marvin F. Thomas, Sr. Honorary Chair is Dr. James Buchanan. This is a week-long virtual program filled with interfaith prayer, music, spiritual meditations, lunchtime webinars about faith, workshops for teachers and spiritual leaders, a panel discussion for youth and more.

www.equasion.org/festival-of-faiths/interfaith-celebration

Aug. 23, Monday

Washington Park Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m. Washington Park. DETAILS: Ricky Nye has been inducted into the international Boogie Woogie hall of fame, voted artist of the year and best local musician by CityBeat. His “rollicking, foot stomping” sound is inspired by the American South.

https://washingtonpark.org