MYCincinnati gets boost from Los Angeles Philharmonic

Music immersion and education in Price Hill is garnering national attention.

MYCincinnati is an after-school instrumental music program administered by Price Hill Will, based on the El Sistema model of music teaching. The organization has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Partners in Music Learning program at the Los Angeles Philharmonic and YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles).

This support will help MYC expand access to music education in the Price Hill community. The objectives of the Partners in Music Learning Music program are to:

Support high-quality teaching and learning within existing creative youth development and music programs

Nurture a national cohort of teachers, artist mentors, and organizations

Develop a Music Teaching Toolkit and maintain a national set of teaching and learning standards with colleagues in the field

Create and share a variety of teaching and programming models

Provide a platform (through both live training sessions and digital resources) for teachers to share best practices, exchange ideas, and collaborate to address current needs and challenges.

