New issue of Civic Life Today focuses on ways to serve

Civic Life Today: Service

Movers & Makers partner organization Cincinnati Cares is the local guide to nonprofit organizations in Cincinnati, and the area hub for those wanting to help to find those who need their skills and passions. Cincinnati Cares also serves as the local afflilate of Points of Light, a global network of innovative volunteer-mobilizing organizations operating in more than 250 cities across 37 countries around the world.

Points of Light releases the latest issue of its magazine, Civic Life Today on Wednesday, Aug. 18. This new issue focuses on multiple elements of service – from public service, to military service, national service and more. Rooted in a desire for pubic good, these positions offer unique opportunities to make a deep and lasting impact in your community.

Read the issue online beginning Aug. 18.