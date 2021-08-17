TransformHER campaign a winner for Dress For Success

Dress for Success Cincinnati recently announced the results of it TransformHER Campaign – the first funding campaign in the organization’s history.

Dress for Success embarked on the campaign earlier this year as part of its relocation to its new home at 4623 Wesley Avenue in Norwood, to further develop programs to support its clients, and ensure sustainability for the future.

More than 300 donors, including DFS clients, contributed a grand total of $1,225,000.

Lisa Nolan

“We could not have reached our goal without lead gifts from the Sherie Marek Family and the Charlotte R. Schmidlapp Fund (Fifth Third Bank, Trustee), Jackie and Pat Reau, as well as generous contributions from the Mary Ivers Family, the van Rooyen Family and many others,” said DFS Cincinnati Executive Director Lisa Nolan. “We are so grateful for this tremendous outpouring of generosity. The women in our community need that kind of support now more than ever.”

The campaign’s success can be credited, in large part, to the leadership of Campaign Chair Lisa Massa and Honorary Chair Pam Sibcy, and to members of the campaign committee: Eileen Brumback, Judy Daar, Elizabeth Edwards, Mary Hemmer, Monica Ivers, Ann Nickolas, Myrna Overstreet, Missy Richardson and Michele Stoffer.

Lisa Massa

Pam Sibcy

For the first time in history, the U.S. is seeing what the Institute for Women’s Policy Research calls a “shecession,” an economic downturn where job and income losses are affecting women more than men. Moreover, the Congressional Budget Office is projecting that employment won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024. That’s three more years of women leaving the workforce at alarming rates.

Over the last 22 years, Dress for Success has served more than 19,000 women in their pursuit of economic self-sufficiency for themselves and their families. DFS’s time-tested, successful program can be adapted and adjusted as the job market evolves. The organization is best known for providing interview and employment attire to women returning to or entering the workforce, but the organization’s work includes a wide variety of workforce development programs.

In-person client services reopened in June, at the DFS new location in Norwood, which is ready to serve all women who would like support in their job searches and careers.

Submit referrals for services or make a donation.