Chamber Music Cincinnati is going to church this season

Having a year off to contemplate one’s future sometimes brings about major change, and that is precisely what Chamber Music Cincinnati is bringing to its 2021-22 season.
It’s not that the concerts themselves will be dramatically different, but there is a purposeful move toward diversity of and within the ensembles playing this year. The really shift is where concerts will take place.
For those who relish the thought of hearing chamber music in Memorial Hall again this year, you can rejoice. Tuesday evenings will remain the same with performances by the best ensembles in the world. It’s what is being planned for the other performance they will share that constitutes a significant shift. Instead of waiting for people to come to hear music where their concerts are taking place, CMC’s board of directors voted unanimously to present each CMC concert one additional time in one of several large African American churches in Greater Cincinnati. The churches are responsible for filling their own sanctuaries. Money is being raised for music instruction and instrument rental. Big plans.
But the core mission remains – bringing world class performers to the Queen City.
2021-22 Chamber Music Cincinnati season:
HARLEM QUARTET with Aldo Gavilan
Sunday, Oct. 17, 4 p.m. Corinthian Baptist Church
Tuesday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall
THALEA STRING QUARTET with Michelle Cann
Sunday, Nov. 21, 4 p.m. Corinthian Baptist Church
Tuesday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hall
AWADAGIN PRATT and ZUILL BAILEY
Sunday, Dec. 5, 4 p.m. Word of Deliverance Ministries
Tuesday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hall
ANTONY MCGILL with Gloria Chien
MLK Holiday Weekend
Sunday, Jan. 16, 4 p.m. New Prospect Baptist Church
Monday, Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hall
DANISH STRING QUARTET
Monday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hall
ONE NIGHT ONLY
DIAZ TRIO
Sunday, March 27, 4 p.m. New Jerusalem Baptist Church
Tuesday, March 29, 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hall
JUILLIARD STRING QUARTET
Sunday, April 24, 4 p.m. Corinthian Baptist Church
Tuesday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hall
Early Bird Subscription Price: $105 for 7 concerts (Through Oct. 1)
Single Tickets: $40
Available September 15
CincyChamber.org or 513-977-8838 (Memorial Hall box office)