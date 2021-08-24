Cincinnati Nature Center honors John Ruthven with trail tribute

Cincinnati’s John A. Ruthven was a master wildlife artist. Before passing away last year at the age of 95, he achieved international acclaim for his work and had paintings unveiled at locations all over the world. He also was a supporter of many nonprofit organizations throughout the Cincinnati area, including Cincinnati Nature Center.

John Ruthven

The Nature Center has created a John A. Ruthven Tribute on the Trails. Through Nov. 14, curated prints of Ruthven’s work will be displayed along the trails at Rowe Woods for visitors to view while hiking. The prints were selected to correspond with plants and wildlife in the area where each print will be displayed.

“The Nature Center was such a special place to him,” said Ruthven’s grandson, Matt Weissman, who helped with exhibit planning. “It was one of his favorite organizations, and I couldn’t think of a better way to honor him.”

There also will be an educational stop in the Rowe Visitor Center with some of Ruthven’s original works and details about where to find each print. Additionally, an mobile guide is available online.

cincynature.org