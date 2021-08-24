Culture FIX: Aug. 25-31

Several times recently we’ve alluded to the end of the summer season, but this time we mean business. Summer series are dropping like flies, so grab one of these fleeting opportunities to hang on just a tad longer…

Aug. 25, Wednesday

Washington Park Cinema | 7-11 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Released to modest success and pleasant reviews in 1987, “Princess Bride” has become a cult classic. Charming and very funny, it is a timeless tale you should pass on to your kids. No rain in the forecast, just sayin’.

Aug. 26, Thursday

It’s Commonly Jazz, Finale | 6-8 p.m. Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park. DETAILS: This long-running al fresco series closes out 2021 on a high note with one of the most in-demand jazz talents in Cincinnati – pianist/composer Dan Karlsberg.

Know Theatre, “Mongrel” | 8 p.m. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park. 513-300-5669. DETAILS: This one-man show, by Adam Tran, places you, the audience, at the feet of Khan, the great Mongrel ruler from the 13th century. Imagine your city is under siege and awaiting judgement day. (Might not be that hard these days, right?) Performed outdoors at beautiful Pyramid Hill near Hamilton. Thru Sept. 14.

Polly Campbell

Mercantile Library, “Cincinnati Food” | 6 p.m. 414 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-0717. DETAILS: Former Cincinnati Enquirer food critic Polly Campbell talks about her book, “Cincinnati Food: A History of Queen City Cuisine,” and dishes on the local food scene with special guests: chef/food scientist Grace Yek, Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel and Susanna Wong Burgess of Oriental Wok. Bring a napkin. (And stay tuned to M&M for news about Ms. Campbell in the coming days… 😉

Aug. 27, Friday

Contemporary Arts Center, C-YA Cinema | 8 p.m. Ziegler Park, Over-the-Rhine. 513-345-8400. DETAILS: Another cult classic is playing outdoors this week – the gritty, fascinating, contemporary Baz Luhrmann setting of Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed love amidst warring families. See this on Friday, presented by the CAC’s Teen Council, and you may have a different perspective on the Cincy Shakes production coming this fall. Great theater deserves repeating.

Works by Constance McClure

Art Academy of Cincinnati, “Never a Day Without Drawing” | 5-8 p.m. 1212 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-562-6262. DETAILS: Opening reception for this exhibit honoring the life and work of longtime AAC professor Constance McClure. This show kicks off a major weekend for the school, which celebrates the expansion of its OTR-based campus with a concert later in the evening and an all-day party on Saturday. See below. McClure’s art is on display through Sept. 19.

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, “S0FT GH0ST UNIVERSE” | 6-8 p.m. 2728 Short Vine St., Cincinnati OH 45219. 513-497-2860. DETAILS: This new exhibit explores the world of artist Dai Williams‘ alter ego, S0FTGH0ST, a character represented across a variety of genres and iterations – prints, paintings and sculptures all exploring those ghosts that inhabit this world. Williams also offers a three-Saturday workshop on character design, balance, abstraction, and patterning next month. The show runs through Sept. 24 at the Corryville gallery.

Aug. 28, Saturday

Art Academy of Cincinnati, 1212 House Party | Noon-midnight. 1212 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH. DETAILS: Day-long street party offers art, food and music. Headline performance by the Young Heirlooms and additional performances provided by Cincinnati Music Accelerator and Inhailer Radio. Event celebrates expansion of AAC into former Barrelhouse Brewing space facing 12th Street.

Brighton Center, Wine Over Water | 6:30-10 p.m. Purple People Bridge. DETAILS: Return of this popular, accessible fundraiser for this dynamic Northern Kentucky nonprofit. Beer and wine, food and live entertainment by Saint Sterling. Tickets: $40. VIP table for two or four: $250 or $500.

Reginald Harris is host of “FastForward” at the CAC.

Contemporary Arts Center, “FastForward” Gala & Auction | 6-10 p.m. CAC. DETAILS: This year’s gala theme employs FUTURISM to inspire guests to consider what a brighter future might look like. Attire: semi-formal. Futurism encouraged. Food, drink, entertainment, installations, valet and admission to after party. Virtual art auction fundraiser via Artsy closes Aug. 30 at noon. Tickets: $150.

Easterseals, Honor Ride | DETAILS: Support America’s veterans through 6-mile or 22-mile bike ride. In-person, with Wyoming Ohio Cycling Foundation or on your own. Non-riders may purchase honor ribbons to be carried by ride participant.

Great Parks of Hamilton County, Urban Farming Festival | 2-7 p.m. Nature Center at The Summit, 1580 Summit Road, Cincinnati, OH 45237. DETAILS: Learn ways to incorporate sustainability practices at home, take an urban mini hike, and find out how mindfulness, music and art are all tied to nature.

Aug. 29, Sunday

Taft Theatre, Last Podcast on the Left | 8 p.m. 317 E. 5th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: And now, for something completely different … a podcast, live, that barrels headlong into all things horror. Hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski create laughs in the face of the dark side of humanity: Jeffrey Dahmer, werewolves, Jonestown, iconic hauntings, the history of war crimes, and more.

Aug. 30, Monday

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Queen City Cabaret is the duo of vocalist Sarah Folsom and pianist Matthew Umphreys. They bring their CCM-honed chops and sparkling repartee to the Porch at Wash Park for an evening of popular song – another summer series finale. (Sniff) These guys are good and fun. See you there?

Bye, bye, summer…

