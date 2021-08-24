Last Mile Food Rescue celebrates 1 million pounds of saved food



Since October of 2020, Last Mile Food Rescue has picked up 1 million pounds of food that would have been on its way to the landfill. Last Mile Food Rescue is a local food rescue organization that uses volunteers to connect food donors with 135 nonprofits in Greater Cincinnati who serve the region’s food insecure.

Eileen Budo, COO of Last Mile



Feeding America estimates that in order to close the meal gap in Cincinnati there is a need 13 million meals – about 15.6 million pounds of food. Meanwhile Hamilton County Waste District reports approximately 60 million

pounds of food are wasted each year.



“While these are huge numbers, they also seem surprisingly attainable,” says Eileen Budo, chief

operating officer of Last Mile. “If we can pick up just one quarter of the food going to waste and deliver

to neighborhoods, nonprofits and food deserts, we can end food insecurity in our city.”

http://lastmilefood.org