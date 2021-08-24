Massive new exhibition at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum announces its new contemporary exhibition, “Leverage,” by Bret Price.

Pyramid Hill aims to bring people to art in nature. The park features more than 60 pieces of outdoor sculpture in a natural setting of hills, meadows and forests.

“Leverage” features a 10-piece retrospective of Price’s monumental work in the medium of steel sculpture from 1999-2020. The temporary exhibition will be on view at the Park for 1 year, until September 2022.

Bret Price is a contemporary multidisciplinary sculptor whose main objective is to convey a sense of unexpected movement and balance while confronting the challenges of the materials he uses. He bends and twists steel, manipulating the material to create sculptures that hopefully remind the viewer that preconceptions can be limiting.

“The entire Pyramid Hill staff, board and I are excited for this monumental exhibition of work by Bret Price,” explains Dr. Lee Sanders, interim director of Pyramid Hill. “As one of the artists largest exhibitions to date, ‘Leverage’ celebrates Price’s career as a practicing artist – his creativity and his drive to make work that transforms the landscapes the pieces inhabit.”

Bret Price has exhibited his work in many public and private collections throughout the United States, Europe and Asia, notably the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Pepsico Collection in New York.

The exhibition was made possible through a grant from the New Bremen Foundation.

