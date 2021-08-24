WGUC offers Latinx Classics for Kids narrated in Spanish

WGUC Radio is offering a new series of Classics for Kids episodes featuring the music of Spain, Mexico and Latin America, set for release in September to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month.

The five episodes were developed and are narrated in English by host Naomi Lewin, in consultation with a Latinx cultural adviser in New York City. Jair Montiel, a Colombian-born voice artist and musician now working with MYCincinnati, will be recording the narration in Spanish. Affordable Language Services provided the text translations for us at a generous discount.

Both language versions of the six-minute programs will be available for listening on the Classics for Kids website, and various podcast platforms, on or around Sept. 1. The English programs will be broadcast on WGUC at 10 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays, and other public media stations who carry Classics for Kids will have the option of broadcasting in Spanish or English.

WGUC is also working with a Puerto Rican-American illustrator Glo Ramirez to provide bilingual coloring and activity pages to go along with the episodes, also available online in September.

Classics for Kids is funded by the Charles H. Dater Foundation.

