Bearcats and Musketeers fans to shoot it out at Cincinnati Cancer Foundation golf outing

Cincinnati Cancer Foundation, “Bearcats & Musketeers vs. Cancer”

Sept. 13, Maketewah, Country Club

The Cincinnati Cancer Foundation will host its first-ever golf outing to benefit cancer research at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center, the Nursing Undergraduate Program at Xavier University, and Cincinnati Cancer Advisors, which offers no-cost, world-class oncology second opinions and financial navigation services.

The theme of this year’s event – which CCF anticipates being an annual event and theme – will be “Bearcats & Musketeers vs. Cancer.” The event pays homage to the intense rivalry between the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University, whose annual “Crosstown Shootout” basketball game is a mainstay among the top rivalry games in the country each year.

Dr. Bill Barrett, founder of Cincinnati Cancer Advisors

“This event is the realization of a long-held dream of mine to harness the energy surrounding this in-city rivalry to combat the common enemy of cancer. Nobody wants to face this adversary, but if you have to face it, we want Cincinnati to be the best place in the country to be,” said Cincinnati Cancer Advisors’ founder Dr. Bill Barrett. “The biggest rivals in in the city coming together to combat a mutual adversary is representative of all of our local health systems and medical practices acknowledging that the competition is not each other – it is the disease cancer – and we want the best possible outcomes for people treated everywhere in the city. Cancer survivors know all too well that it takes an entire team of health care providers, patient resources, family members and friends to help them in their cancer journey and ensure the best prognosis for their disease. This event will give members of the local community the opportunity to be part of a team helping to improve the lives of their fellow Greater Cincinnatians, while at the same time helping to fund important health care initiatives at the two schools.”

In a novel format, each foursome will consist of both Bearcats and Musketeers supporters, representing the teamwork needed to defeat the deadly disease of cancer. The lowest aggregate average score by school will receive the “Fore a Good Cause Cup,” which will be retained by the school until a new winner is crowned. The after-event will feature a limited number of live auction items such as tickets to all rounds of the 2022 Master’s Golf Tournament – widely anticipated to be next year’s hottest ticket in sports – a 16th Hole Skybox Experience at the Waste Management Open, a Scottish “Legendary Links” package, and a bevy of otherwise “ungettable” and unforgettable experiences. The overall top golfer in the event will receive a custom-made blazer with their choice of logo emblazoned on the breast pocket, providing bragging rights as the reigning event champion until next year’s winner is crowned, while the golfer with the worst score will receive a package of golf lessons.

To register or more information, www.BearcatsvsMusketeers.org.

For information about receiving a no-cost second opinion from Cincinnati Cancer Advisors: 513-731-2273, information@cincinnaticanceradvisors.org or www.cincinnaticanceradvisors.org.

This event preview provided by Cincinnati Cancer Advisors.