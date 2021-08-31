Arts groups to require masks, vaccination or COVID tests for audiences this fall

Cincinnati’s major performing arts organizations and venues have banded together to craft a coordinated policy regarding COVID-19: Audience members will be required to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination or negative test results to attend productions beginning this fall.

The goal is to get local performing arts up and running again while working to ensure the health and safety of audience members, artists and staffers.

The organizations that have signed on to the policy so far:

Some details of the plan, such as policies for children under age 12, logistics and effective dates, may vary by organization. Most of the groups plan to allow venues to be at full capacity this fall.

“ArtsWave supports the decision,” said Alecia Kintner, president and CEO of the regional arts-funding engine. “This is another important way that we can come together as a community to secure the restart of the arts.”

More details are available on the arts organizations’ websites.