Findlay Market announces grand opening of new storefront accelerator program

Findlay Market celebrates the grand opening of Findlay Launch, a food-focused Storefront Accelerator program, with two entrepreneurs, The Empanada’s Box and Herban Vegans, opening their doors for business.

Findlay Launch is the first Storefront Accelerator of its kind in our region, with a specific focus on giving real time experience and industry education to food retail and restaurant concepts. With an intentional focus on supporting BIPOC, women and immigrant-owned businesses, the program aims to build equity and inclusivity in the food industry by launching diverse, supported and vetted food businesses.

The Empanada’s Box and Herban Vegan will be holding their grand opening event on Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m. They will be open to the public at 11 a.m. and will continue the celebrations through Labor Day Weekend.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide food entrepreneurs with fully built out storefront spaces and a food retail and restaurant-focused curriculum through Findlay Launch. This will help them gain the experience of operating their business full time, with the necessary support and network-building needed to give them the confidence and resources to launch their dreams,” says Marianne Hamilton, food innovation director for the Corporation for Findlay Market.

The new storefront Residents, The Empanada’s Box and Herban Vegans, will spend a minimum of nine months in their own fully-operational storefronts in the Market District. This residency-based program allows food businesses the crucial mentorship, industry education, and real-time experience needed to determine concept viability.

The Empanada’s Box:

The Empanada’s Box was founded by Diego Nunez. Diego grew up in a working family and learned the restaurant trade from his parents who had a small restaurant and bakery in Buenos Aires. In 2000, he moved to the United States and began his own food journey. For the last 15 years, he has specialized in empanadas. This past year, his family decided to work together to open their own Empanada business in Cincinnati. The Empanada’s Box features empanadas with flavors from around the world.

“Findlay Launch has made our dream into a reality, ” co-owner Nunez said. “It has been a privilege to work and speak with great minds from all different professions. We truly feel at home in the heart of Cincinnati. We will keep growing and learning every day and we hope you come along for the ride.”

Herban Vegans:

Herban Vegans was founded by Danielle Delaine in 2017 with a quest to show the world just how much tastier and healthier vegan cuisine can be. Herban Vegans was born out of a genuine love affair with food that has inspired the variety of a pan-cultural vegan experience. They believe in eating to live well, and they enjoy using a variety of herbs, spices, and ingredients with each dish.

“We are truly grateful to be a part of the family of Launch business owners, ” said Delaine. “The support and guidance that we have received is priceless, and we are fortunate to be able to apply everything that we are learning immediately and put it in action. We are truly excited and feel more prepared for the opportunity to take Herban Vegans to the next level with our storefront opening this month.”

