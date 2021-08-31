Social Venture Partners announces dozen nonprofits chosen for Project XLR8

Social Venture Partners has chosen a dozen nonprofits to participate in the inaugural year of Project XLR8, the funder’s enhanced community impact and investment program.

Social Venture Partners claims to be the only local funder that goes beyond giving money alone, pairing grant making with hands-on, in-depth coaching, training and guidance for nonprofits that want to help people reach their full potential. Their purpose is to enable investees to make the region a stronger and more vibrant community.

Chris Shroat, SVP board chair

In total, 31 nonprofits applied. Each organization’s idea was rated on innovation, equity and whether it was a fit for SVP in order to narrow the field to 12.

“With Project XLR8, we want to encourage fresh ideas to tackle our community’s challenges,” said Chris Shroat, SVP board chair. “The submissions we received did not disappoint.”

The following nonprofits and their ideas were selected to receive $1,000 and take part in the first phase of the program:

“Our partners are eager to start collaborating with these organizations to help develop their ideas,” Shroat said.

During the first phase of Project XLR8, SVP partners, using their decades of expertise in finance, marketing, fundraising and strategic planning, will work closely with the chosen nonprofits to brainstorm and refine their socially innovative ideas. After 12 weeks, four to six nonprofits will advance to the next phase, a deep dive into developing a business plan for the ideas. This 12 to 16-week phase will close with SVP partners selecting one idea as the focus of a sustained, multiyear community investment.

https://svpcincinnati.org/