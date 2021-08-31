Tellus Zine looking for teen editorial board members

Tellus Zine – a creative leadership program for teens facilitated by Kennedy Heights Arts Center – is seeking creative teens, grades 9-12, to join a teen-led editorial board as they gear up to produce a third issue.

Editorial board members should be outside-of-the-box thinkers who feel passionate about sharing their voice and the voice of other teens, and who want to become part of a community of creative teen leaders in Cincinnati.

Tellus showcases art and creative writing by young adults from across Greater Cincinnati, both online and in print. Its mission is to provide a platform for young people to express themselves bravely and creatively as a part of our diverse community.

The Tellus Zine editorial board consists of 14 diverse, young artists and writers located across Greater Cincinnati, who want to make an impact in their community. The editorial board plans, creates and publishes creative works about issues that matter to them in an annual issue of Tellus Zine. Editorial board membership is an eight-month commitment, with meetings two to three times monthly.

At meetings, students will develop the third issue of the “zine,” review submissions, and plan events. Members will also enrich their own creative projects and learn about editorial skills and different art forms through hands-on creative workshops, guest artist speakers, professional mentors and field trips.

Applications are due online Sept. 12. Student interviews will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 25.

TellusZine.org