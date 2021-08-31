The Children’s Home launches pediatric mental health urgent care program

This week, Best Point Behavioral Health by The Children’s Home launched its Pediatric Mental Health Urgent Care program, the first of its kind in the agency’s 157-year history.

“If your child had an accident while playing and fractured their arm, you’d immediately take the child to a doctor for treatment and to prevent further injury,” said Debbie Gingrich, chief clinical officer of The Children’s Home. “This is the equivalent for mental and behavioral health in children – where an unaddressed mental health crisis might cause an immediate safety concern.”

Debbie Gingrich, chief clinical officer of The Children’s Home

Gingrich believes this new capability by Best Point Behavioral Health will address a needed gap in community care for young populations. She states that while every child is different, some common areas that indicate urgency could be:

Child is terribly upset and unable to calm

Excessive crying

Family distress

Temper outburst

Passive suicidality

Loss/grief

Intense relationship challenges

“The data illustrates that mental and behavioral health needs among youth populations are continually rising,” said John Banchy, president and CEO of The Children’s Home. “About 60 percent of our nation’s youth who need mental health treatment receive no help. Many of those who do get treated are treated inadequately.”

The Pediatric Mental Health Urgent Care program is reachable by calling 513-527-3040 and is open Mon-Fri. 3-10p.m. The clinic is located at 5051 Duck Creek Road in Cincinnati.

www.tchcincy.org.