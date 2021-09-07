Freedom Center art exhibit to feature prints and posters addressing humanity and injustice

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is turning to art in the fight for social justice. A new exhibit, “Luba Lukova Designing Justice” will feature a portfolio of social commentary prints and posters.

The exhibition, opening Oct. 8, is curated by New York-based artist Luba Lukova, touted as one of the most original image-makers working today. In her art, less is more – more effect, more message, more expression. She works in saturated colors, sharp lines and clear compositions to create elegantly streamlined images that are both aesthetically beautifully and intellectually powerful.

Luba Lukova

“Luba Lukova Designing Justice” addresses essential themes of humanity and injustices worldwide through images embedded with thought-provoking messages. Lukova’s artwork uses metaphors and bold, succinct symbols that communicate universal truths about desire, fear, creation, hope and man’s endless capacity for love and hate. The goal is to to help viewers develop empathy for social justice and cultural issues. Among the themes addressed are peace, censorship, immigration, ecology, hunger and corruption.

“The power of art is the power to transform. Luba Lukova‘s artwork encourages viewers to look inward as they stand before her images, revealing as much about individuals as it does society,” said Woodrow Keown, Jr., president and COO of the Freedom Center. ” ‘Designing Justice’ is a powerful addition to our museum experience and adds another critical step in guests’ personal journey as they reflect on the world around them and who they are in it.”

“Luba Lukova Designing Justice” opens Oct. 8 in the Freedom Center’s Skirball Gallery. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for Freedom Center Members. The exhibition closes March 22, 2022.

https://freedomcenter.org