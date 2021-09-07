Taft Museum of Art in search of next Duncanson Artist-in-Residence

To honor the relationship between Black painter Robert S. Duncanson (1821-1872) and Cincinnati art patron Nicholas Longworth (1782-1863), the Taft Museum of Art’s Robert S. Duncanson Society annually recognizes the achievements of a contemporary Black artist through the Duncanson Artist-in-Residence program.

Robert S. Duncanson

The Robert S. Duncanson Society was founded in 1986 by Doris Rankin Sells, the late William Joel McCray, and Ruth K. Meyer to affirm an ongoing Black presence within the structure of the Taft Museum of Art, including the Duncanson Artist-in-Residence program, and to celebrate Robert S. Duncanson’s artistic contributions.

The ideal candidate for 2022 will be a writer in specialist areas such as non-fiction, fiction and children’s literature. The purpose of the residency is to promote and develop a deepening awareness of Black art and artists and to inspire future generations.

The Duncanson Artist-in-Residence will actively engage the Cincinnati community for two weeks in April 2022, working with a variety of audiences including students ranging from grades K-12, families and adults.

Throughout the residency, the artist will share their art by leading a variety of public programs including lectures, workshops, readings, school visits and other signature events.

Some previous Duncanson Artists-in-Residents include poet/essayist Nikki Giovanni, filmmaker William Greaves, playwright/screenwriter Keith Josef Adkins, violist Nokuthula Ngwenyama, soprano Adrienne Danrich, actor/playwright Nikkole Salter, visual and performance artist Vanessa German, and filmmaker Ya’Ke Smith.

All materials must be received for application by the end of day on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

www.taftmuseum.org