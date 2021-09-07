Judy Garland biography finally takes the stage outdoors after originally being postponed due to COVID.

Judy Garland was a star of stage and screen whose talent was unparalleled in its time. Her personal journey, however, was not always filled with sunshine and happiness. Now, The Carnegie will explore and celebrate her legacy when it travels to the “end of the rainbow” at Covington Plaza Outdoor Amphitheater this September.

Set in 1968, End of the Rainbow finds Judy Garland set firmly on the comeback trail. The failed marriages, the suicide attempts and the addictions are all behind her. At 46 years old and with new flame Mickey Deans at her side, she seems determined to carry it off and recapture her magic. But lasting happiness always eludes some people and there was never any answer to the question with which Judy ended every show: “If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow, why, oh why, can’t I?”

Kim Schroeder Long as Judy Garland

Savagely funny and dramatic

End of the Rainbow is a savagely funny drama featuring a glorious ensemble of Judy Garland hits such as “Get Happy,” “The Man that Got Away,” and, of course, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The show was set to be final production of The Carnegie’s 2019-2020 season, but instead became the first casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it’s back with six performances!

“End of the Rainbow couldn’t be a more fitting production for us given the current times we find ourselves in. While the show is dramatic and definitely has its sober moments; there are happier, inspirational ones as well,” said The Carnegie’s Theatre Director Maggie Perrino. “When we originally chose the production, it was the year Renee Zellweger won an Academy Award for portraying Judy Garland. Now, as we all find ourselves in a time of great uncertainty like Garland herself, we hope to bring a smile to audiences’ collective faces once again.”

Kim Schroeder Long, the Ohio-born actress who portrays Garland in the show, agrees.

“One of the hardest things to navigate as a performer is uncertainty. The very nature of the profession can be subject to a lot of questions without answers. As the past 18+ months have shown, having something you were looking forward to – in my case, portraying a legend close to home – suddenly taken away makes you appreciate it even more,” said Schroeder Long. “Taking inspiration from Garland’s own longing for happiness, I’m excited for audiences to be able to enjoy ‘End of the Rainbow’ as much as my castmates and I are to bring it to life.”

TICKETS

Performances of “End of the Rainbow” will run two weekends at the Covington Plaza Outdoor Amphitheater:

Sept. 10-12 with performances at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday and the following weekend.

with performances at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday and the following weekend. Sept. 17-19 with performances at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $32 for adults, $29 for Carnegie Members and ArtsPass Members, and $25 for students.

Tickets may be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, in person or by phone at (859) 957-1940, or online at www.thecarnegie.com. Patrons seeking group or student tickets should call to make arrangements.

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.

End of the Rainbow is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.

End of the Rainbow CAST LIST

Judy Garland – Kim Schroeder Long

Anthony – Aaron Whitehead

Mickey Deans – Dylan Shelton

Radio Interviewer – Julie Locker



End of the Rainbow PRODUCTION TEAM

Director – Alice Flanders

Music Coordinator/Band Leader – Ted Baldwin

Stage Manager – Mackenzie Boyd

Assistant Stage Manager – Cole Sweasy

Original Scenic Designer – Tyler Gabbard, transformed for the amphitheater by Doug Stock

Costume Designer – Helen A. Raymond Goers

Lighting Designer – Will Baker

Technical Director – Doug Stock

Producer – Maggie Perrino

The Carnegie’s 2021-22 Theatre Series is presented by the Otto M. Budig Family Foundation. Additional support for The Carnegie’s Theatre Series comes from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet.