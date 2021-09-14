Leadership Council names new BOLD program director

Leadership Council for Nonprofits has announced that Jay Shatz – Emmy Award-winning, former WCPO television reporter – will join the Leadership Council team to advance the growth goals of its signature Board Orientation + Leadership Development (BOLD) program.

Jay Shatz

Shatz brings a unique combination of business experience to this role: owning a successful TV production company, producing more than 700 hours programming for HGTV and DIY, and an award-winning television and journalism career, coupled with extensive nonprofit leadership experience.

His board service includes Interfaith Hospitality Network, Caracole, Social Venture Partners and Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio, where he serves as board chair. He has been recognized nationally with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America’s Irv Westheimer Award for Visionary Leadership, and previously received the Ohio Big Brother of the Year award. As a two-time Big Brother Big Sister Board Chair, he worked tirelessly to match positive adult role models with at risk youth. He also recently served on staff as director of major giving and partnerships for Big Brother Big Sister.

Shatz understands the complex emotions that come with entering the nonprofit board arena and it is believed he will share these experiences with each BOLD class.

Additionally, he is a graduate of Leadership Cincinnati Class of 34 and Cincinnati Business Courier’s “Forty Under 40.”

“I carry the responsibility of sharing my experiences and lessons learned,” Shatz said, “so a diverse generation of young leaders enters the nonprofit arena more prepared and totally psyched to change the world”

“We are thrilled to have Jay as the BOLD program director. He is a skilled storyteller, his nonprofit work is grounded in mentoring and he is passion driven in his commitment to nonprofit leadership. These attributes and the depth of his experiences ensure that he will will lead “BOLDly” through this next growth phase” said Leadership Council Executive Director, Jenny Berg

BOLD (Board Orientation + Leadership Development) is Greater Cincinnati’s leading nonprofit board training program whose purpose is to provide a transformational board leadership development experience to educate and empower local leaders to serve boldly.

Leadership Council for Nonprofits’ mission is to maximize the impact of nonprofits, develop their leaders, and strengthen the community. Founded more than 40 years ago, Leadership Council is more than 250 members strong, representing more than 17,000 employees, providing an economic impact of more than $1 billion in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

