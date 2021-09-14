Teens to host Nature Center’s third annual Conservation Summit

Cincinnati Nature Center believes it is not enough to tell young people the importance of conservation, but that we must get them involved in leading real change.

For the past several months, a group of dedicated, eco-conscious teens have been hard at work developing the Nature Center’s 3rd Annual Youth Conservation Summit, and building their own leadership skills along the way. From putting together the agenda, booking the speakers, and even helping with marketing, the teens have worked hard to create an event that will inspire their peers to take action to protect the planet.

Connie O’Connor, Nature Center director of education

The summit takes place via Zoom, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2. While created by and for youth ages 13-18, it is open to any interested party. And the best part, it’s free! The event will feature keynote speakers, student presentations and guest appearances by The Bug Chicks.

“I attended both of the youth summits in the past, but this was the first year I’ve been on the planning committee,” said Margaret Sprigg-Dudley, a senior at Cincinnati Country Day School. “I’m on the marketing committee where I’ve gotten to learn about marketing, plan social media posts, and think about how we support those interested. It’s going to be a great summit, and I’m excited to provide support to teens passionate about conservation!”

“It’s not easy to make the world a better place, and conservation problems are complex,” said Connie O’Connor, the Nature Center’s director of education. “That’s why it’s so important to bring youth together where they can support and learn from one another. It’s so inspirational to see youth investing in their futures by caring for the earth.”

www.cincynature.org