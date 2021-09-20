‘Made in Camp’: annual neighborhood tour returns for 5th year

Camp Washington’s community of 70-plus artists, galleries, and makers are collaborating on a neighborhood-wide open house dubbed “Made in Camp” on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2 to 6 p.m.

This event includes chances to meet with artists in their studios, access to oft-hidden makers spaces and demonstrations by Camp Washington manufacturers.

Camp Washington has always been a place of makers. Meatpackers, chili makers, sign benders, artists, metal workers…

Artists will be conducting demos and interactive activities throughout the day. Julia Lipovsky and Jon Flannery will be screen-printing posters, Krista Shenanman will teach people how to make sausage at The Welcome Project, Katherine Colborn will create linocuts and John Humphries will let you play with clay … and more.

Golf carts will circulate throughout the event to transport the public to the art sites. Carts will pick up visitors from Rhinegeist’s warehouse parking lot on Spring Grove Ave., where parking has been arranged. The public may also drive and walk the route on their own. An available brochure lists The Camp’s artists, galleries and makers and incorporates a locator map – available at host sites: American Sign Museum, Wave Pool, Camp Washington Community Board and other artist studios.

Live music will be performed at Campsite Sculpture Park, the American Sign Museum and the Camp Washington Community Board throughout the day, including sets by Mynah Tones, Static Falls, Siri Imani and more.

www.wavepoolgallery.org