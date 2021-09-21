Carnegie’s ‘Suits That Rock’ rollin’ on the river for 2021

Saturday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Covington Plaza Outdoor Amphitheater

The Carnegie is inviting the public to “Get Back” to enjoying the musical extravaganza that is “Suits That Rock.”

A local music tradition now entering its 14th year, the event showcases local executives leaving the boardroom in favor of the stage. The concert will feature a mix of “guest suits” and returning favorites, all of whom will take the stage with the same purpose in mind: raising funds to support The Carnegie’s arts education programming. To date, Suits has raised more than $1.1M for arts education at more than 60 schools.

John Domaschko, Katie Chadwell, Kevin Canafax, Graeme Murray and Mark Godsted at the 2019 “Suits That Rock”

“As we all know, nearly every industry suffered adverse effects because of the pandemic, the arts and education arguably being one hit hardest,” said John Domaschko, Suits co-founder and executive committee member. “With this one-night, outdoor concert, we can continue doing the things we do best: providing a great night of music, song and community for a greater good.”

Musically, this year’s concert will feature a mix of classic and contemporary rock tunes sure to appeal to audiences of all ages.

Guest Suits include:

Dan Cahill , managing principal and CEO, HSD Metrics

, managing principal and CEO, HSD Metrics Chrissy Dunn Dutton , litigation partner, Buechner, Haffer, Meyers & Koeing Co., LPA

, litigation partner, Buechner, Haffer, Meyers & Koeing Co., LPA Freidoon Ghazi , cardiologist at Tri-Health Heart Institute

, cardiologist at Tri-Health Heart Institute Brian Kaeppner , manager of enterprise application engineering, General Electric

, manager of enterprise application engineering, General Electric Louis Kelly , Commonwealth’s Attorney, 54th Judicial Circuit

, Commonwealth’s Attorney, 54th Judicial Circuit Shari Lauter , director of qualitative operations, Campos

, director of qualitative operations, Campos John Vitucci, retired sourcing specialist and senior contract administrator, General Electric

“Ensuring the safety and health of those in attendance is our top priority at every event and function we host,” said Kimberly Best, The Carnegie’s executive director. “The Covington Plaza Outdoor Amphitheater on the riverfront provides us a safe, grand stage.”

2021 “SUITS” THAT ROCK Line Up

Cliff Adams , career musical tradesman and retired professor of popular music

, career musical tradesman and retired professor of popular music Sheila Baker , director of business development, First Title Agency, Inc.

, director of business development, First Title Agency, Inc. Ramona Blaine , regional staffing manager, Interim HealthCare

, regional staffing manager, Interim HealthCare Tom Bosse , principal, Bosse Law, PLLC

, principal, Bosse Law, PLLC Paul Bromwell , retired CIO, Frost Brown Todd LLC

, retired CIO, Frost Brown Todd LLC Steve Brunner , CFO, Rizzo Brothers Painting Contractors, Inc and owner, VG Valuation Group

, CFO, Rizzo Brothers Painting Contractors, Inc and owner, VG Valuation Group Sarah Cameron , commercial litigation partner, Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP

, commercial litigation partner, Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP Kevin Canafax , midwest VP public affairs, Fidelity Investments

, midwest VP public affairs, Fidelity Investments John Caulfield , CFO, Phillips Edison and Company

, CFO, Phillips Edison and Company Katie Chadwell , senior director of operations, Knowledgeworks

, senior director of operations, Knowledgeworks Rick Dews , senior strategic sourcing specialist, Honeywell Intelligrated

, senior strategic sourcing specialist, Honeywell Intelligrated Elaine Diehl , announcer/producer, Cincinnati Public Radio, 90.9 WGUC / 91.7 WVXU

, announcer/producer, Cincinnati Public Radio, 90.9 WGUC / 91.7 WVXU Jan Diehl , semi-retired director of bands and music teacher, Guardian Angels School

, semi-retired director of bands and music teacher, Guardian Angels School John Domaschko , retired CPA

, retired CPA David Ellis , managing director, UBS Financial Services

, managing director, UBS Financial Services Mickey Foellger , retired family court circuit judge, Commonwealth of Kentucky

, retired family court circuit judge, Commonwealth of Kentucky Gregg Fusaro , regional development partner, Capital Investment Group

, regional development partner, Capital Investment Group Matt Godsted , director of enterprise security, 84.51°

, director of enterprise security, 84.51° Ed Hughes , president, Hughes Group and partner, Star Educational Programming, LLC

, president, Hughes Group and partner, Star Educational Programming, LLC Kathy Laverde , financial advisor, Fidant Wealth Partners

, financial advisor, Fidant Wealth Partners Melissa Lutz , principal/director of marketing, Champlin Architecture

, principal/director of marketing, Champlin Architecture Dave Miller , retired president, Buddy Roger’s Music

, retired president, Buddy Roger’s Music Bob Mitchell , senior VP and CMO, Cintas

, senior VP and CMO, Cintas Susan Morgan , VP, American Mortgage Service Co.

, VP, American Mortgage Service Co. Graeme Murray , independent consultant and mission worker

, independent consultant and mission worker Ken Poleyeff , retired application architect, Cornerstone Brands

, retired application architect, Cornerstone Brands Mills Rouse , attorney, Rouse & Rouse, P.S.C.

, attorney, Rouse & Rouse, P.S.C. Tim Schigel , founding partner, Refinery Ventures

, founding partner, Refinery Ventures Brent Seelmeyer , director, organizational development, Boys & Girls Clubs of America

, director, organizational development, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Greg Shumate , member-in-charge and corporate and commercial lawyer, Frost Brown Todd, LLC

, member-in-charge and corporate and commercial lawyer, Frost Brown Todd, LLC Gary Wright, senior managing director, Integra Realty Resources

2021 SUITS THAT ROCK Sponsors

Title Sponsor is Ladislas and Vilma Segoe Family Foundation

Tickets are $70.

www.thecarnegie.com.