Gifts & Grants

An occasional digest of recent awards across Greater Cincinnati…

MATINEE MUSICALE

Matinée Musicale Cincinnati announces it recently granted a total of $63,000 for 2021 to 22 applicants who requested funding in support of their outreach programs that promote music and music education.

4-Way Quartet

Recipients:

Activities Beyond the Classroom, for the Benjamin Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund, private lessons for middle and high school youth

Chamber Music Network, for the commissioning of an original chamber work

Church of Our Saviour/La Iglesia de Nuestro Salvador, for its Lives United, a community music and arts program

Cincinnati Boychoir, for its Project 52, engaging boys, ages 8-18, from each of Cincinnati's 52 neighborhoods

Cincinnati Fusion Ensemble, to expand high school vocal music and piano lab in Green Hills and Clifton

Cincinnati Song Initiative, for expansion of its online programming through Beyond the Song Webinars

Corryville Suzuki Project, for its Saturday Ensemble and Music Theory Program

Elementz, for development and support of the area's first Hip Hop Youth Orchestra

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, in Oxford for support of the free series of Red Door Community Concerts

Immanuel United Methodist Church, for scholarships for private lessons at Immanuel School of Music

Kennedy Heights Arts Center, for the 4-Way String Quartet to provide free private lessons and ensemble experience for Kennedy Heights elementary school students

Northern Kentucky Symphony, for its free 2021 Summer Park Series

May Festival, for the benefit of the Cincinnati Choral Academy, a free after-school program offering music theory and the art of choral singing to Cincinnati Public School students, ages 8-13

Music Resource Center, for individual and group lessons in theory and music performance

Peaslee Neighborhood Center, for its Music Enrichment Program, piano lessons for students with financial need

Price Hill Will, in support of the MYCincinnati Ensemble Project (Music for Youth in Cincinnati), a free youth orchestra for ages 7-18

Queen City Cabaret, for the Rosemary Clooney Historical Album Project

Queen City Opera, for preparation and performances of Beethoven's "Fidelio" and Verdi's "Defiant Requiem"

Southeastern Indiana Musicians Association, for the SEIMA Project (Inspiring Local Music), performance opportunities, mentorship, and cash awards to musicians, ages 14-19

Voices of Indiana, for its Young Voices Program, a music education organization for K-12 youth

Winton Woods Educational Foundation, for its Fostering Achievement in Music Education program to assist private lessons and obtaining instruments

Wyoming Fine Arts Center, for support of the Paul and Jan Bartel Scholarship Fund, helping under-served music students continue their music education at the Center

The organization also holds the annual Nancy F. Walker Scholarship Competition for high school and college music students. In 2021, a total of $63,000 in scholarships was awarded, and the first student recital was presented by Matinée Musicale Cincinnati this past August.

Matinée Musicale Cincinnati welcomes instrumentalists, singers, music educators and those who appreciate fine music into its membership.

CONTEMPORARY ARTS CENTER

The Institute of Museum and Library Services recently selected the Contemporary Arts Center to receive a “Museums for America” award. The grant, which is for the fiscal year of 2021-22, was awarded to support the CAC to increase its expanding teen audience. This is the second IMLS award the museum has received in the last four years. With this second grant, the CAC will continue to expand young adult programming.

Contemporary Arts Center

The three-year matching grant of more than $100,000 will support additional young adult programs at the CAC including:

More than 175 established teen-focused events including Artist in Resident program, Young Adult Lab program, and the Contemporary Young Adult Teen Council that hold the annual Art Prom and a trip to Chicago for Participants.

New events funded by the grant include monthly Young Adult College and Career Nights to connect teens interested in working in creative fields with local studios, artists, nonprofits groups and 10 paid quarterly CAC internships for teens.

During the grant period, IMLS received 394 applications requesting more than $70 million. Of these, 126 projects were selected. IMLS’s peer reviewers evaluated all eligible and complete grant applications, assessing the merit of each proposal and its fit with the goal of the grant program. IMLS staff presented this information to the director, who then made the final funding decisions.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums. The organization advances, supports and empowers America’s museums, libraries and related organizations through grantmaking, research and policy development.