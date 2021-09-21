Names in the News

An updating as to who is moving and who is making in the Greater Cincinnati nonprofit community…

CINCINNATI BALLET:

Cincinnati Ballet is pleased to announce the following five additions to its board of trustees for the 2021-2022 season.

Alandes Powell

Bruce W. Jeffrey

Rico Grant

Jack Miner

Toilynn O’Neal

Rico Grant is a serial entrepreneur, founder of Paloozanoire, creator of Gallery at Gumbo and executive director of SoCap Accelerate based out of Northern Kentucky University.

Bruce W. Jeffery is vice president of community action and executive director of Cradle to Career Cincinnati.

Jack Miner is vice provost for enrollment management at the University of Cincinnati. He serves as secretary for the board of directors of the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center in Worthington, Ohio.

Toilynn O’Neal is executive director of Queen City Foundation and founding director of the Robert O’Neal Multicultural Arts Center.

Alandes Powell is vice president and business controls director at Fifth Third Bank. She is cofounder of Black Art Speaks, a nonprofit arts collective, and co-author of two books.

PLAYHOUSE IN THE PARK:

Joanie Schultz, a national arts leader and director of theater and opera, will join Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park as the new associate artistic director starting in late November.

Joanie Schultz

In this role, she will collaborate with producing artistic director Blake Robison to fulfill the Playhouse’s mission, oversee the day-to-day operations of the artistic department, lead the Playhouse’s new play development work, help conduct season planning, direct mainstage productions, and represent the theatre locally and nationally.

Schultz previously served as artistic director of WaterTower Theatre in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2017 and 2018. From 2014-2016, she served as associate artistic producer at Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago.

She has directed throughout Chicago and the nation including The Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, Victory Gardens Theater, The Cleveland Play House, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Kansas City Repertory Theatre and Studio Theatre in Washington, DC. Schultz holds an MFA in directing from Northwestern University and a BA in directing from Columbia College Chicago.