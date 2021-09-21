New class Boardway Bound for ArtsWave

The 2021 class of ArtsWave Boardway Bound kicked off this week. This year’s class, selected through a competitive process, includes participation from 27 individuals, representing 22 corporations, organizations and institutions across the region.

The one-of-a kind leadership development and placement program prepares participants for board service to arts organizations. The 2021 curriculum includes a combination of six in-person and online class sessions and carefully chosen articles, thought pieces, videos and sample board materials.

A defining feature of Boardway Bound is its “speed dating” interview process. In the final class, candidates come face-to-face with arts clients for mutual interviews. ArtsWave then matches the top choices of participants with the top choices of arts clients to begin a relationship that they define together.

In addition to training for board leadership, the program offers a unique peer learning environment across companies and the chance to interact with Greater Cincinnati’s arts professionals.

ArtsWave board member Shane Starkey of Thompson Hine

The law firm Thompson Hine returns as networking sponsor this year. Cincinnati office partner and ArtsWave board member Shane Starkey notes, “Boardway Bound is unique from other leadership programs, in that it offers a variety of learning opportunities and experiences from arts experts, and at the end, it pairs the newly trained board member with an arts organization.”

Since 2004, ArtsWave has trained and placed more than 400 individuals on arts boards, ushering a new generation of leadership, adding to the capacity for arts institutions and creating boards that represent the diverse communities each organization serves.

Class members for 2021:

Shannon Cheek, owner/principal, The Kearney Group

Priya Dhuru, principal, Healthcare Architect, Champlin Architecture

Grace Eichler, dentist, Dental Care of Fairfield

Andrea Faulkner, assistant director, Office for Exceptional Children, Ohio Department of Education

Jessica Fitzpatrick, donor relations specialist, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Angela Fogarty, clinical manager, Christ Hospital Health Network

Kathryn Hoffman, financial advisor, Merrill Lynch

Greg Hyland, senior customer lean leader, GE Aviation

Natalie Kachadurian, senior brand manager/media strategy, Secret NA, Procter & Gamble

Melissa Lusk, author/editor, Barenreiter Publishing, Germany

Ashleigh Marable, training design and execution project manager, Kroger

Julie Martin, owner/designer, Sweetheart Interior Design

Christine Marx, div. senior VP, Great American Insurance Group

Anthony McNamara, managing associate attorney/Labor & Employment, Thompson Hine LLP

William Millward, project manager, Kroger

Lindsey Mithoefer, brand communications manager, Procter & Gamble

Zach Moning, manager, marketing & communications, ArtsWave

Alex Morton-Green, director of development, Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

Brooke Mullett, senior director, Operations: Surgical Services/Periop, Children's Hospital Medical Center

Andrea Poling

Eric Puryear, associate, GBBN Architects

Connie Ross, VP & diversity, equity & inclusion chair, Empower Media Marketing

Liane Rousseau Porter, attorney, Wright Morris & Arthur LLP

Rachel Smith, radiology director/operations, Children's Hospital Medical Center

Mary Stone, sr. director, client operations, Empower Media Marketing

Scott Uhler, senior software engineer, CNBC

, senior software engineer, CNBC Erica Zaretsky, supervisor, RSM