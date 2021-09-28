Last chance: 20th annual Leadership Summit registration ends today

Leadership Council for Nonprofits is hosting the 20th annual Not-For-Profit Leadership Summit on Oct. 6. This virtual event will focus on data driven strategic planning and how to data into dollars.

The itinerary includes a welcome and opening comments period from 9-9:45 a.m., directly followed by workshops until 12 p.m.

Funding is the lifeblood for all organizations in the business of social change. But when your resources are limited, so is your impact. From galas to golf outings, many traditional in-person fundraising events were essentially nonexistent throughout 2020. Although some have slowly reemerged throughout 2021, it’s likely that this form of securing financial security across the social sector will be changed forever.

Speaker Sheri Chaney Jones is the founder and CEO of Measurement Resources Co. and SureImpact, Inc. She has more than 20 years of experience helping mission-driven organizations save money, achieve performance goals and operate more efficiently through performance measurement and evaluation.

She is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a B.S. with distinction in psychology. She earned her Masters in industrial and organizational psychology from Central Michigan University. She is a passionate advocate for data-driven decision making, economic empowerment for women and girls, leadership development and entrepreneurship. She is a member of NAWBO Columbus, Ohio Program Evaluator’s Group, and the American Evaluation Association.

Registration deadline for this summit is September 29.

