Linton Music finally nails down 43rd season

The 2021-2022 Linton Chamber Music season has just been announced, the 43rd year for the series established by former Cincinnati Symphony clarinetist, and now visual artist, Dick Waller.

Nov. 7, Pure Bach: Jennifer Koh, violin

Jan. 30-31, Poetic Piano Quintets: Anna Polonsky, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola; Sharon Robinson, cello and Owen Lee, bass

Feb. 20-21, The Debut of Demarre McGill: Demarre McGill, flute; Christopher Pell, clarinet; Stefani Matsuo, violin; Jan Grüning, viola and Ilya Finkelshteyn, cello

March 13-14: The Healing Power of Music: Adam Richardson, baritone; Michael Chertock, piano; Elizabeth Freimuth, horn; Stefani Matsuo, violin and Ilya Finkelshteyn, cello

April 3-4, Tour de Force for Four: Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola/composer, with KALICHSTEIN-LAREDO-ROBINSON TRIO: Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin and Sharon Robinson, cello

May 1-2, A Stellar Finale: Anthony McGill, clarinet, with the ORION STRING QUARTET: Daniel Phillips, violin; Todd Phillips, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola and Timothy Eddy, cello

Subscribers receive two free vouchers to bring a friend to selected Linton Chamber Music and Encore! Linton performances. Subscribe now to secure free ticket to special Subscriber Bonus Program…

SUBSCRIBER BONUS CONCERT – Jan. 9: Shannon Lee & Melivia Raharjo

https://lintonmusic.org