Arts/Culture News, Music

Linton Music finally nails down 43rd season

by  • 

The 2021-2022 Linton Chamber Music season has just been announced, the 43rd year for the series established by former Cincinnati Symphony clarinetist, and now visual artist, Dick Waller.

Website Program 1 Jennifer Koh.jpg

Nov. 7, Pure Bach: Jennifer Koh, violin

21-21 Season Program Photoblocks2.jpg

Jan. 30-31, Poetic Piano Quintets: Anna Polonsky, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola; Sharon Robinson, cello and Owen Lee, bass

21-21 Season Program Photoblocks3.jpg

Feb. 20-21, The Debut of Demarre McGill: Demarre McGill, flute; Christopher Pell, clarinet; Stefani Matsuo, violin; Jan Grüning, viola and Ilya Finkelshteyn, cello

21-21 Season Program Photoblocks4.jpg

March 13-14: The Healing Power of Music: Adam Richardson, baritone; Michael Chertock, piano; Elizabeth Freimuth, horn; Stefani Matsuo, violin and Ilya Finkelshteyn, cello

21-21 Season Program Photoblocks5.jpg

April 3-4, Tour de Force for Four: Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola/composer, with KALICHSTEIN-LAREDO-ROBINSON TRIO: Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin and Sharon Robinson, cello

21-21 Season Program Photoblocks PRG6.jpg

May 1-2, A Stellar Finale: Anthony McGill, clarinet, with the ORION STRING QUARTET: Daniel Phillips, violin; Todd Phillips, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola and Timothy Eddy, cello

Subscribers receive two free vouchers to bring a friend to selected Linton Chamber Music and Encore! Linton performances. Subscribe now to secure free ticket to special Subscriber Bonus Program…

SUBSCRIBER BONUS CONCERT – Jan. 9: Shannon Lee & Melivia Raharjo

21-21 Season Program Photoblocks Sub bonus.jpg

https://lintonmusic.org

Leave a Reply