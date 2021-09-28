Magnified Giving expanding hands-on philanthropy education for this school year

As the 2021 school year begins, so do the programs of Magnified Giving, a local nonprofit that gives back to the community by educating the next generation of philanthropists.

Increasing its total beyond last year’s 92 programs, 109 are already on board to bring hands-on philanthropy education to students in their classrooms, clubs, and programming, and there’s reportedly still room for more. The organization offers the opportunity for teachers and facilitators to bring a “meaningful and memorable philanthropy and grant-making experience” to students at their schools.

Magnified Giving’s service learning programs are structured to educate students about the power of philanthropy, empower them to serve, and engage them in the grant-making process. They provide students with the opportunity to apply their knowledge of philanthropy by giving back to communities with service and grants, thanks to the generosity of its donors. Magnified Giving empowers each student group to select a local nonprofit as the recipient of a $1,000 grant. Altogether, these students have been able to donate more than $1.1 million to communities in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.



During the 2020-2021 school year, students were able to grant over $150,000 to 99 different nonprofits, 41 of which were new recipients. Magnified Giving invites any interested teacher, principal, or superintendent to contact Alison Kaufman, director of programs, at 513-733-9727. We ask our facilitators to attend one training session per school year, educate participating students on key elements of the program, provide quarterly program updates, attend a giving ceremony, and to complete an end-of-year report. This leads to many educational benefits to participating students, including leadership, critical thinking, speaking, financial literacy, service-learning and many more.



Magnified Giving is a 501(C)3 educational organization based in Cincinnati, with partner schools in greater Cincinnati, central Ohio, northeast Ohio, and northern Kentucky. Its mission is to educate, inspire, and engage students in philanthropy, and to touch the hearts and minds of teens, lighten the concerns of others, and magnify the impact of philanthropy. Since its inception in 2008, Magnified Giving has granted more than $1.1 million to recipient nonprofit agencies through a unique student-based program. The program has included more than 32,000 students who have learned how to evaluate nonprofit agencies and developed a heart for giving.

www.magnifiedgiving.org