Cincinnati Art Museum announces public phase of $65M New View Campaign

$55.3 M already raised via private efforts

The vision of the Cincinnati Art Museum’s strategic plan has begun unfolding with the creation of the Art Climb, renovations of key galleries, major exhibitions and a multitude of transformative projects that help the museum expand its reach and impact in the community, enhance visitor experience and scholarship, and grow organizational capacity.

These efforts are made possible due to many generous individuals and key institutions who are taking part in the museum’s A New View Campaign – a comprehensive, $65 million fundraising campaign that has now reached its public phase. To date, the campaign has raised over $55.3 million.

This is said to be the most ambitious undertaking of its kind in Cincinnati Art Museum history.

“We’re charting a new course to inspire people and connect communities through the power of art for generations to come,” said Cameron Kitchin, Cincinnati Art Museum’s Louis and Louise Dieterle Nippert Director. “We’re taking a new view of the impact we will have on the community and on the inspiration we can bring to people’s lives.”

While some projects are completed or underway, others are poised to begin within the next year. The goal is to elevate the museum’s service and reach to the furthest corners of the community.

A New View Campaign includes creating a new front drive to serve as a grand entrance to the museum and art paths to cross the hillside giving visitors increased opportunities to explore the museum grounds. This new front drive will be named the “Wyler Family Entrance” thanks to a generous gift from the Wyler Foundation. Additional major, early supporters include:

Procter & Gamble

Amy and Andrew DeWitt

Craig and Anne Maier

Western & Southern Financial Group

Marty and Nick Ragland

Jacob G. Schmidlapp Trusts, Fifth Third Bank Trustee

Sherie Marek

The Cincinnati Development Fund

The State of Ohio

The Carl Jacobs Foundation

Anonymous donor

Plans are being finalized to develop space in the museum to accommodate more school groups and public programs, as well as a Research Center for photography, prints, and drawings. The campaign supports the museum’s in-progress institutional diversity priority, which is leading the field and includes an internship program. These efforts can only be done with additional support.

“We’re reimagining our museum and transforming the ways we engage visitors inside and out,” said Cincinnati Art Museum board chair and campaign co-chair Amy Hanson. “A New View is about taking the traditional view of the Cincinnati Art Museum and turning it out to the community to build an inspiring and inclusive environment for people to visit.”

Kitchin, the board of directors and staff created a bold and visionary plan to expand and fuel the museum’s mission and impact in the community with a strategic plan that kicked off in 2016 and articulated that the story of art – past, present and future – enriches life, promotes a thriving creative economy, and links people and perspectives across cultures and history. It was created with the collective input of hundreds of citizens, patrons and partners who participated in the planning process.

Cincinnati Art Museum’s mission states, “Through the power of art, we contribute to a more vibrant Cincinnati by inspiring its people and connecting our communities.” Kitchin explains, “We believe that a vibrant city integrates art and design into its civic agenda. Connecting people and art is central to this belief and at the core of all we do.”

None of this would be achievable without the annual support provided by ArtsWave, the museum’s largest annual operating supporter.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org/anewview

Campaign Leadership

Honorary Chairs

Nick & Marty Ragland

Dick & Kitty Rosenthal

Co-Chairs

Andrew DeWitt

Amy Hanson

Murray Sinclaire

Campaign Cabinet Members

Susie Castellini

Manuel Chavez

Rance Duke

Polk Laffoon*

Sherie Marek

Jon Moeller

Andrew Quinn

George Vincent

Phil Vollmer

Barbara Weyand

