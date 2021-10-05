Fitton Center back to live, in-person events

The Fitton Center for Creative Arts has announced its 2021-2022 season of performances, exhibitions and events.

The 2021-2022 season brochure will be arriving in mailboxes very soon, however the full brochure is now available to view and download. Early access and discounted tickets are benefits of a Fitton Center membership, and all single and family memberships are currently discounted 20% through the end of October.

The season will open Wednesday, Nov. 3, with the first Celebrating Self luncheon, LIVE SHARKS! WAVE Foundation presentation in the ballroom. Fitton Family Fridays returns on Friday, Nov. 5 as the Lexington Children’s Theatre presents their retelling of the classic tale “The Little Mermaid.” And, the Fitton Showstoppers series kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 13 as the Boogiejuice Horns bring their Funk ‘n’ Soul Show direct from Louisville.

Highlights of the new season:

Dec. 10: The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra Swingin' Christmas Show featuring Mandy Gaines on Dec. 10, as well as the incredibly powerful SOS Art Human Rights: Derechos Humanos exhibition opening

March 18: Cincinnati Ballet will perform as part of the Fitton Family Fridays series

March 26: Sirius XM's On Broadway, Julie James, returns to southwest Ohio from New York to perform in the Showstoppers series.

April: The Fitton Member Show returns to the galleries.

April 23: The Shades of Bublé boys will perform.

May 23: Drag Show 2½ and the Just Strange Brothers performing an evening of Elton John classics with Goodbye Yellow Brick Road on Saturday, May 23.

Season and single tickets go on sale to Fitton Center members on Monday, Oct. 11 and to the public on Monday, Oct. 18. Tickets for members start at just $5. Tickets, memberships, and classes can all be purchased online at fittoncenter.org, by calling 513 863 8873 x110 or by visiting the Fitton Center in person from 10am-7pm, Monday through Friday.

