FotoFocus replaces postponed October symposium with Lens Mix conversation

Curators Andrea Nelson and Lucy Gallun come together on Zoom for an hour-long conversation – Oct. 9, 2 p.m. – moderated by FotoFocus Artistic Director and Curator Kevin Moore. Expanding the canon has been an ongoing necessity since the formation of the history of photography in the nineteenth century, but that challenge has taken on new dimensions in recent years with concerted efforts to diversify photography’s artistic pantheon through both thoughtful historical revisionism and contemporary curation. Andrea Nelson and Lucy Gallun will talk about their current projects formulated in a climate of such larger social imperatives.

Andrea Nelson (by Tricia Zigmund) and Lucy Gallun

Lens Mix is a virtual conversation series presented by FotoFocus connecting speakers from different fields to comment on film, photography and lens-based art. Created in celebration of FotoFocus’s tenth anniversary, the free series moderated by Kevin Moore invites speakers to explore each others’ artistic practice and projects through intimate discussions.

FotoFocus is a Cincinnati-based nonprofit arts organization that champions photography and lens-based art through exhibitions and public programming. Since 2010, the organization has engaged art and educational institutions throughout the region to support and expand the cultural dialogue around the medium that has come to define our time.

Andrea Nelson is associate curator in the Department of Photographs at the National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C. She also serves as co-chair of the museum’s Media Art Working Group.

Lucy Gallun is associate curator in the Department of Photography at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Her most recent book is “Robert Frank: Trolley-New Orleans,” part of the MOMA’s One on One series.

https://www.fotofocus.org