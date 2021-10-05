Fountain Square hosts 150th party for Tyler Davdison Fountain

Fountain Square is hosting a party 150 years in the making.

The City of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) welcome Cincinnatians of all ages to join in celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the famous Tyler Davidson Fountain’s dedication at a commemorative event at Fountain Square on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Tyler Davidson Fountain

Schedule of Events:

4:30 p.m. Remarks by City Manager Paula Boggs Muething

5-8 p.m. Live music from local band, Soul Pocket

Off-stage, patrons can enjoy specialty cocktails and drink specials at Fountain Square’s newly installed container bar and admire and pose for photos in front of a symbolic floral installation by local florist, Daisy Jane, at the foot of the famous Tyler Davidson Fountain.

Cincinnati businessman Henry Probasco dedicated our famous fountain “To the People of Cincinnati” in memory of his business partner and brother-in-law, Tyler Davidson, on Oct. 6, 1871. Designed to rival the great fountains of Europe, the bronze and granite fountain glorifies the blessings of water. Streams of water flow from the outstretched hands of the nine-foot-tall Genius of Water, affectionately known as “The Lady.” Below her, large human figures represent water’s practical uses, and on the base, four child figures represent the pleasures of water. Over the past century, the Tyler Davidson Fountain has withstood multiple Fountain Square redesigns and revitalizations, the most recent of which in 2006 gave the Fountain its current prominent, central position overlooking the Square.

“Locals and visitors alike fondly consider Fountain Square the heart of downtown Cincinnati and the Tyler Davidson Fountain a crown jewel of our Queen City,” Christy Samad, senior vice president of event management for 3CDC, said. “We are excited to celebrate the Fountain’s history and the vibrancy of our city with the people of Cincinnati.”

No tickets or registration are required for this event. Fountain Square is located at 520 Vine Street in downtown Cincinnati. Convenient parking is available at Fountain Square’s underground garage facility.

https://myfountainsquare.com