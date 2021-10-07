Contemporary Arts Center hosting Co-Lab: ‘A Queen’s Liberation Story’ workshop and performance

“A Queen’s Liberation Story” is a collaborative performance and programming series inviting black and brown women to reclaim their power in their sex stories.

Jori An Cotton, LSW and Desirae “The Silent Poet” Hosley are collaborating on the project designed to give black and brown women/womxn the reassurance that talking about sex should not be shamed or hidden. In partnership with The Contemporary Arts Center, Cradle Cincinnati and Queens Village Cincinnati, “A Queen’s Liberation Story” is designed to give women/womxn the tools and knowledge to take ownership of their bodies, with a narrative that doesn’t shy away from reproductive health.

Jori An Cotton and Desirae Hosley, “The Silent Poet”

Through a series of three guided workshops over a one-month period, a diverse group of black and brown women/womxn from across Cincinnati will write and share their own experiences to create a performance based on their sex stories.

Workshop schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 14, 5-7 p.m. – Workshop Day 1 Meet the facilitators and create a safe space that will dive into the conversation about sex. Thursday, Oct. 21, 5-7 p.m. – Workshop Day 2 As we set intentions, let’s begin to imagine how we envision our enchanted flower through radical self-love. Thursday, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m. – Workshop Day 3 Now that we have opened Pandora’s box about sex, what will become of your liberating sex story? Come write and begin to find your voice. Thursday, Nov. 4, 5-7 p.m. – Rehearsal Friday, Nov. 12, 6-8 p.m. – Performance Workshops and performances are free and open to black and brown women/womxn 16 or older. Participants must commit to attending all three workshops, the rehearsal and performance.

