3CDC plans “Fall on Fourth” shopping event this Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Historic West Fourth Street, downtown

Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) is partnering with area merchants to host a shopping event geared toward bringing visitors to this burgeoning retail corridor along the western edge of the Central Business District. The “Fall on Fourth” shopping event will feature special deals and promotions at participating locations, with the chance for participants to win a big prize.

Within one block along West Fourth Street, shoppers can visit a variety of retailers and coffee shops, as well as a brewery. Participants of the “Fall on Fourth” shopping event will have a passport to be checked at each stop along the route. Completed passports will be returned to Rebel Mettle Brewery and entered into a drawing for a grand prize to be randomly selected after the event. Shoppers can pick up a passport and start their route at any participating location.

Merchants participating in the “Fall on Fourth” event will be offering special promotions, discounts and other deals, bringing more visitors to each location and creating a fun experience for shoppers. The route includes West Fourth Street between Plum Street and Central Avenue.

“We wanted to draw some attention and create some buzz around this growing retail destination, the Historic West Fourth Street District, which includes a great combination of longtime businesses, such as Switch Lighting & Design, and new retailers like Handzy and Forage,” said Cate Douglas, stakeholder services specialist for 3CDC. “With so much to explore, we wanted to create an event to showcase these merchants in a fun, engaging way.”

Participating merchants include:

www.3cdc.org