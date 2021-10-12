ArtsWave opens second round of grant funding for artists of color

ArtsWave has opened its second round of Truth and Reconciliation Project Grants for Black and Brown Artists. The program, made possible by a partnership between ArtsWave, the City of Cincinnati, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Duke Energy and Macy’s, is meant to uplift the artistry and experiences of people of color through projects addressing the dual themes of “truth” and “reconciliation.”

Artist Gee Horton was a recipient in the first round of T&R grants.

In its inaugural year, the Truth and Reconciliation commissioning grant program funded a collection of 27 projects by local artists, reflecting a variety of artistic disciplines and approaches to the theme. The projects culminated with a three-part Artist Showcase, with a visual art exhibition and film short screenings at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center as well as live performances at Memorial Hall.

As the program opens its second year, ArtsWave encourages Black and Brown artists living in the Cincinnati region to apply for up to $15,000 to create a work, in any artistic discipline. All artists selected for commissioning grants will be asked to involve community members and to complete their projects by summer 2022. ArtsWave will again collaborate with local partners to execute the program. Approximately 10-12 commissions are likely to be awarded in this round.

Projects will be selected based on eligibility guidelines and how they advance ArtsWave’s Blueprint for Collective Action, including the powerful goals of bridging cultural divides, promoting understanding and empathy, deepening the roots of residents, and improving neighborhoods. Application deadline is Oct. 29.

artswave.org/apply

www.artswave.org